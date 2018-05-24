Special exhibit opens at Fort Ti

× Expand Photo provided This is Lieutenant Jacob Schieffelin’s uniform coat, circa 1783-4, made of wool, cotton, linen, gold, now on display at Fort Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga has a special museum exhibit and programming for Memorial Day weekend that honors the Armed Forces of the United States.

The “Achieving Independence: Ticonderoga and Philadelphia” pop-up exhibit is on the ground where many American soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of freedom and explores the relationship between the two iconic locations during the country’s founding, Fort Ticonderoga President/CEO Beth Hill said.

“The hallowed grounds of Fort Ticonderoga provide the ideal backdrop for one of the country’s most poignant Memorial Day experiences,” said Hill. “From witnessing the Continental Army prepare to defend Fort Ticonderoga to solemn remembrances and rare and interesting objects from the country’s founding, we will be providing unforgettable experiences at a place where many American soldiers fought and died for their country.”

Objects on display include a rare surviving uniform worn by a German-American Loyalist officer who served with the British during the Revolution; an original copy of Baron von Steuben’s drill manual, the first drill manual for the army of the United States; and a Philadelphia-made howitzer that is one of the earliest known examples of “US” being stamped on American-made artillery.

Weapons, maps, portraits, and journals will also be part of the pop-up exhibit.

The story of the American Army in 1777, rebuilding itself and digging in at Ticonderoga to defend liberty will be highlighted throughout the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, narrated boat tours aboard the Carillon will retrace the movements of American sailors on Lake Champlain in 1777.

On Monday, the fort will honor the sacrifices of American Soldiers during a solemn ceremony at 11 a.m.

For the full schedule, visit fortticonderoga.org/events/fort-events/memorial-day-weekend/detail.

Additional Memorial Day weekend activities and programs include daily tours in the fort, King’s Garden, and museum exhibition spaces; historic trades programs; ongoing soldiers’ life programs; weapons demonstrations; the Mount Defiance experience; and the Battlefield hiking trail.

A 10 percent general admissions discount will be given to active duty military members with proof of service for this special weekend event.