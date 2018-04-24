Mastrianni petitions subject of scrutiny

Petitions submitted by David Mastrianni, a Democratic candidate for New York's 21st Congressional District, are the subject of a specific challenge filed by a Democrat.
PLATTSBURGH | All seven Democratic candidates running for New York’s 21st Congressional District filed enough signatures to gain ballot access for the June primary.
But one candidate seeking to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is now in jeopardy of being knocked off the ballot.
While all campaigns had general challenges filed against them — a measure used by political operatives to buy time to trawl documents for potentially disqualifying errors — only petitions filed by David Mastrianni were targeted for specific objections.
“We were notified that our signatures were being specifically challenged by a Democrat,” said Tred Hulse, campaign manager, in a statement. “To our knowledge, none of the other candidates have received specific challenges. It is unclear to us why we are being singled out.”
Hulse declined to comment on which campaign he suspects may have filed the objection, a common hardball tactic used to clear the field ahead of a hard-fought primary.
The threshold to get on the Democratic ballot is 1,250 signatures; Mastrianni, a Saratoga Springs-based oncologist, filed 1,833 before the April 12 deadline.
NOT REGISTERED MEMBERS
The Sun obtained a copy of the objection from the state Board of Elections, which was filed by Barbara Kingsley, Democratic Committee Chair for the Town of White Cheek in Washington County, on April 21.
Kingsley objected to 1,256 signatures.
Signatures can be challenged for numerous reasons, including missing information, incorrect witness and voter enrollment and registration information, residency concerns, misspelled names and other perceived irregularities that campaigns can argue obscure voter intent or violate state Election Law.
Kingsley contended four witnesses who circulated petitions for Mastrianni were not registered members of the Democratic Party, a requirement for petition-carriers.
She also cited a number of other technical objections, including incomplete and incorrect addresses and questions regarding voter enrollment of signatories.
“The petitions purports to contain 1,833 number of valid signatures,” wrote Kingsley in a signed statement. “Based upon the objections and specifications herein, the petition only has 597 valid signatures, which are insufficient to qualify.”
Kingsley was not home and unavailable for comment Tuesday evening, according to a man who answered the phone at her residence.
‘I WANT TO KNOW WHY’
The Mastrianni campaign was notified of the objections on Monday.
“I want someone to own it,” Hulse said. “If somebody did it, I want to know why.”
He accused the Democratic field of hypocrisy, claiming campaigns touted unity but demonstrated otherwise.
“This is supposed to be about transparency,” Hulse told The Sun.
While the field appears to be wide open and party brass are remaining neutral ahead of the nominating contest, two candidates have led the group in signatures and fundraising.
Surrogates for Tedra Cobb drew ire from the pack for filing general objections earlier this month.
The campaign defended the measure as standard operating procedure, and a necessary part of the Democratic process.
But they said they weren’t behind the objection.
“Wasn't us,” said Mike Szustak, campaign manager.
Top fundraiser Don Boyajian resides in Cambridge, Washington County.
A spokesman stopped short of confirming if Kingsley was involved with the campaign.
“It’s important for all campaigns to meet the legal requirements to qualify for the ballot," said Rich Thuma, the spokesman. "All of the campaigns hustled to collect petitions and we should all play by the same rules. The Board of Elections will determine the validity of this citizen challenge and whether or not Dr. Mastrianni's petition gathering was compliant with election law.”
THE PROCESS
The challenge will be adjudicated by the state Board of Elections, where a bipartisan team will examine the petitions to determine the validity of each objection.
“We anxiously await their decision as we have no recourse at this time,” Hulse said. “At this moment, we can do nothing until they rule on it.”
The outcome of the review will be sent to both parties.
Election commissioners can vote to accept or reject the findings, and will likely do so by May 3, the date by which petitions must be certified.
If her objections are found to be invalid, Kingsley can go to court within three days to review the decision.
If valid, she will need to file a case in court no later than 14 days after the petitions were originally filed, which is on Thursday, to propel the case forward.
Ahead of the board of elections' official determination, Kingsley can go to court immediately to obtain what’s called a placeholder action, according to election officials.
Doing so would then allow her to file court action after the April 26 deadline.
THANKED TEAM
The Mastrianni campaign thanked those who collected signatures.
“We know that all these signatures were given willingly to support our democracy and our campaign,” Hulse said. “We have been impressed with the interest of Americans, particularly our students, to engage in our nation's political process. Although many of the signatures which are being challenged belong to students, we encourage them to continue their efforts.”
Overall, Cobb filed 5,300 signatures; Boyajian, 3,000; Emily Martz; 2,500; Dylan Ratigan, 2,450; Katie Wilson, 1,850 and Patrick Nelson, 1,769.
Stefanik, who is seeking a third term, filed over 8,500 signatures across the Republican, Independence, Reform and Conservative party lines.
Mastrianni was the second-to-last Democratic candidate to enter the field, which grew as large as 10 hopefuls before Ratigan entered in late-February, knocking the pool down to seven within days.
Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn is also running.