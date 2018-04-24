Mastrianni petitions subject of scrutiny

× Expand Petitions submitted by David Mastrianni, a Democratic candidate for New York's 21st Congressional District, are the subject of a specific challenge filed by a Democrat.

PLATTSBURGH | All seven Democratic candidates running for New York’s 21st Congressional District filed enough signatures to gain ballot access for the June primary.

But one candidate seeking to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is now in jeopardy of being knocked off the ballot.

While all campaigns had general challenges filed against them — a measure used by political operatives to buy time to trawl documents for potentially disqualifying errors — only petitions filed by David Mastrianni were targeted for specific objections.

“We were notified that our signatures were being specifically challenged by a Democrat,” said Tred Hulse, campaign manager, in a statement. “To our knowledge, none of the other candidates have received specific challenges. It is unclear to us why we are being singled out.”

Hulse declined to comment on which campaign he suspects may have filed the objection, a common hardball tactic used to clear the field ahead of a hard-fought primary.

The threshold to get on the Democratic ballot is 1,250 signatures; Mastrianni, a Saratoga Springs-based oncologist, filed 1,833 before the April 12 deadline.

NOT REGISTERED MEMBERS

The Sun obtained a copy of the objection from the state Board of Elections, which was filed by Barbara Kingsley, Democratic Committee Chair for the Town of White Cheek in Washington County, on April 21.

Kingsley objected to 1,256 signatures.

Signatures can be challenged for numerous reasons, including missing information, incorrect witness and voter enrollment and registration information, residency concerns, misspelled names and other perceived irregularities that campaigns can argue obscure voter intent or violate state Election Law.

Kingsley contended four witnesses who circulated petitions for Mastrianni were not registered members of the Democratic Party, a requirement for petition-carriers.

She also cited a number of other technical objections, including incomplete and incorrect addresses and questions regarding voter enrollment of signatories.

“The petitions purports to contain 1,833 number of valid signatures,” wrote Kingsley in a signed statement. “Based upon the objections and specifications herein, the petition only has 597 valid signatures, which are insufficient to qualify.”

Kingsley was not home and unavailable for comment Tuesday evening, according to a man who answered the phone at her residence.