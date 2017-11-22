Speed sign will alert drivers

× Standing with the new Ticonderoga Police speed trailer are (from left) Sgt. Dale Quesnel and K9 Tusko, Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano, International Paper representative Donna Wadsworth, Chief Michael LaVallie, records clerk Kortney Bessett, Town Councilor David Woods, and Walmart Manager Jonathan LaLone. The speed sign was on Alexandria Avenue near Ticonderoga Elementary/Middle School recently. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | A portable radar speed sign will tell motorists in Ticonderoga whether they’re exceeding the speed limit.

The new speed trailer will be set up in different places, especially where Ticonderoga Town Police have reports of speeding, said Acting Chief Michael LaVallie.

“This will assist with speed enforcement throughout the town,” he said. “An officer cannot be in every area all the time. By posting this in a critical area, this will assist us and also give us valuable data.”

The mobile device records speeds and times, and the information can be downloaded to a USB drive for assessment and compilation.

The machine, which uses solar charging of the marine batteries that power the device, was purchased using grants from the Ticonderoga Walmart SuperCenter and International Paper’s Ticonderoga mill.

Walmart Store Manager Jonathan LaLone said the company wanted to support local police.

“We’re happy to contribute to the community,” he said. “We give back.”

The speed trailer will be placed around town until snowplowing starts, LaVallie said.

“Salt and plowing could damage it,” he said. “We were anxious to get it out there now so the public could see it.”

He said it will be lettered so drivers know it belongs to the police department.

“We wanted to remind people of what the speed limits are, problematic areas,” the chief said. “It’s definitely going to get used.”

International Paper spokeswoman Donna Wadsworth said those at the mill were glad to help.

“The addition of this piece of equipment raises awareness in the community,” she said. “We’re happy to make our community safer. We live here, too.”

Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said he’s glad police are being proactive.

“The town appreciates the contributions of Walmart and International Paper,” he said.