Spelling bee winners

Au Sable Forks Elementary School held its annual spelling bee on Jan. 11. Pictured above are the winners: Madisyn Cumber, second place, sixth grade; Olivia Snow, first place, sixth grade; Katryna Fournier, schoolwide spelling bee champion; Charlotte Mintz, second place, fifth grade; Dylan Bombard, first place, fourth grade; and Kennedy Keefe, second place, fourth grade. The winners will now get to compete in the regional spelling bee in Beekmantown in March.

Pictured at right is schoolwide spelling bee champion Katryna Fournier.