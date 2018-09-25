Spike in health care costs causing headache

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Refinancing a bond issue for renovations at Ticonderoga High and Elementary-Middle schools is saving the district hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest payments.

TICONDEROGA | A disturbing spike in health care costs has prompted Ticonderoga Central Schools to call on employees to be smart consumers when buying medicine or being treated for an illness.

At last week’s board meeting, Superintendent John McDonald Jr. said the spike occurred last year, catching consultants and school systems in northeastern New York by surprise.

Everyone was hoping the spike was anomaly and waited for it to return to the baseline, but it never did.

“What was a spike is now the trend,” McDonald said. The increase in payouts was caused by in increase in catastrophic illnesses, such as cancer.

That translated into a 13 percent increase in health care costs for the schools, on top of a 10 percent increase earlier in the year, or nearly $1 million in added costs, according to previously published reports.

Come the first of the year, McDonald said schools will have to figure out how to work the new normal into their already tight budgets.

The plan itself can’t be changed because it is written into the employee contract.

An ad hoc committee has been formed to investigate the issue on behalf of the 17 schools that have joined together to form a consortium designed to lower health care premiums by increasing the size of the risk pool. McDonald said the consortium has also switched consulting firms, after feeling it was not well-served by the people whose job it was to sound the alarm over any impending change.

The BOCES Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Health Insurance Consortium is self-funded, and administered by Excellus Blue Cross-Blue Shield.

Meanwhile, the system is calling for all hands on deck to at least help soften what could be a hard financial reckoning this winter. McDonald said employees can help by asking for generic drugs over name brands, and when possible going to see a doctor instead of visiting the emergency room.

Unfortunately, McDonald said prior to the meeting, health-care consumers are somewhat limited in their choices because of a lack of providers. This can make it hard to shop around.

This year the added health care costs was covered out of surplus-fund balances, but those reserves are gone. If some other remedy is not found, cuts are quite possible, which McDonald said is a bitter disappointment.

“You shouldn’t have to worry about cutting programs for kids because the state is not funding education the way it should,” he said.