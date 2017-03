PLATTSBURGH — Spin for A Cause, a Foundation of CVPH sponsored event, takes place Saturday, March 4 at the Wellness & Fitness Center from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Proceeds of this fundraiser will benefit the NextSteps Medical Integration Fitness Program Scholarship Fund. Register at cvph.org or call Foundation Events and Special Projects Manager Michelle Senecal at 314-3359.