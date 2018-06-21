Spitzer ‘thrilled’ to endorse Ratigan in Dem primary

× Expand File photo Dylan Ratigan, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York's 21st Congressional District, was endorsed by former Gov. Eliot Spitzer on Thursday.

SARANAC LAKE | Former Gov. Eliot Spitzer has endorsed Dylan Ratigan for his bid for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

“I’m thrilled to endorse Dylan Ratigan,” Spitzer told The Sun in a telephone interview on Thursday.

As attorney general, Spitzer was known as a hard-charging Wall Street crusader.

He said he’s known Ratigan, a former Bloomberg financial reporter and MSNBC reporter for 15 years.

Ratigan was a leading voice on Capitol Hill railing against big banks and the need for financial reform, he said, and long been an active voice in calling for financial reform.

Spitzer said he's not endorsing the candidate as a pal, but rather because he views Ratigan as the best candidate to emerge victorious from the five-way Democratic primary field and go on to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro in November).

“He’s been ahead of the curve on tough issues,” Spitzer said. “He’s spoken very eloquently about capital requirements, the scale of banks and keeping the Volcker rule in place,” he said, referring to the rule designed to reduce speculative activity by banks.

“Unfortunately, we’re already seeing efforts to roll back reforms put in place after 2008."

'ATTUNED TO ANXIETY LEVEL'

The endorsement comes as voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

Turnout will hinge on "enthusiasm, excitement and the capacity to articulate a good message, and Dylan has done that,” Spitzer said.

The winning candidate in November will need to offer a sense of relief to a skittish public, he said.

“The results of 2016 are all about two candidates, one of whom was most attuned to the anxiety level of the public,” Spitzer said. “The candidates who succeed in November can understand that on an emotional level.”

Spitzer briefly served as governor before resigning in 2008 after it was revealed he patronized call girls.

Since then, he’s worked as a television anchor and returned to his family’s private real estate business.

“I'm honored and greatly appreciative of Gov. Spitzer's endorsement,” Ratigan said in a statement. “As both attorney general and governor, he took on powerful economic forces who sought to use politics for their own profit and proved to be one of our countries greatest reformers.”