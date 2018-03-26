Sponsors sought for parade

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Committee is seeking sponsors for this year’s celebration.

The 2018 theme is “Superheroes and Villains” and the event will take place July 1-4 with fireworks, parade, live music, food, vendors, rides and games.

The Best 4th in the North has become a traditional celebration that attracts many visitors to the Ticonderoga area every year, which supports local businesses and the local economy.

“The Best 4th in the North Committee is dedicated to providing area residents and visitors with the best 4th of July experience in the North Country,” said Chair Debbie Barber. “Without the support of the Town of Ticonderoga, our area businesses, organizations, community members and the vendors at the event this celebration would not be possible. The Best 4th In the North celebration costs about $30,000 each year. The biggest expenses for the celebration are the fireworks and the bands/entertainment.”

Sponsorships vary from $50 Sparkler to $500 and up Freedom Sponsor, and must be finalized by June 9.

The Town of Ticonderoga does provide some funding, which is greatly appreciated, Barber said, but most of the money needed is raised by a small committee of volunteers.

Donations/sponsorship in support of the committee’s efforts are tax-deductible. Donations/sponsorships can be made out to the Best 4th in the North and can be mailed to: Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, P.O. Box 379, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

For more information on the Best 4th in the North Celebration, visit www.timainstreet.org or email tmsp@timainstreet.org.