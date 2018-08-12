Spotlight to shine on Stefanik as Trump readies trip to Fort Drum

× Expand Photo provided President Trump will visit Fort Drum New York on Monday at the request of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).

WATERTOWN | President Trump will visit upstate New York on Monday, his first trip to the region since he took office last January.

At Fort Drum, home to the Army’s 10th Mountain Division, Trump will sign the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act into law.

The commander-in-chief is coming at the request of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), the House Armed Services Committee member who extended the visit in March.

Since the Sept. 11 attacks, the Fort Drum-based 10th Mountain Division has been the most actively deployed division to Iraq and Afghanistan in the U.S. Army.

Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama each visited the installation during the first terms, Stefanik said.

“She’s been a huge advocate for Fort Drum, pushing for increasing force levels, keeping units and making it an integral part of the Army infrastructure,” said Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland, a close Stefanik ally. “She thought it would be good for soldiers to have the president see their work.”

Formally known as the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act, the defense bill contains a 2.1 percent pay raise for troops, as well as additional Stefanik-penned provisions, including a formal ask to the Pentagon for a missile interceptor site at the facility.

“It really reflects the hard work the congresswoman has done on Fort Drum and its impact on the North Country," Gillilland said.

Gillilland, a U.S. Navy veteran, said despite the midterms just three months away, Trump's visit is not a political event.

“This particular one is for the soldiers,” he said.

UNPREDICTABLE

“A presidential visit is a big thing,” said Scott Minkoff, assistant professor of Political Science at SUNY New Paltz. “It’s a big deal when the president shows up.”

Defense bill signing ceremonies have differed over the years, he said.

Oftentimes, presidents have opted not to deliver comments, he said, or have engaged in more ceremonial-type events from the Oval Office.

But Trump relishes signing statements and ceremonies, and is enthusiastic about defense and shows of military might.

The White House has not provided additional details on the event, but confirmed the president will deliver remarks on Monday.

“I don’t think it will be a conventional, at least by historical standards, signing ceremony,” Minkoff said. “This is a president who clearly prefers the life of the campaign — rallies, pomp and circumstance — perhaps even more than White House life.”

He continued: “I would be stunned if this was a explanation of his defense policy. He’s going to treat this as a campaign speech — it’s a big political opportunity for him.”

BACK ON THE TRAIL

The presidential trip marks a political high-wire act for Stefanik, a Republican who is seeking a third term this fall against a national backdrop largely viewed as unfavorable for the GOP.

The lawmaker, despite being seen as a rising Republican star, has largely eschewed the spotlight, seldom giving national interviews or appearing on cable news programs.

That's all slated to change on Monday. It’s hard to imagine a more high profile public debut with Trump for the lawmaker, one that will undoubtedly garner national attention and be broadcast live on the major television networks.

While the president's trip is ultimately a win for Stefanik, Trump is prone to straying off-message, giving birth to controversies that ultimately distract from White House messaging.

In fact, it was in Watertown where Trump gave birth to the “Crooked Hillary” sobriquet for his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Nonetheless, Minkoff said Stefanik will likely be politically immune from any eyebrow-raising comments from Trump.

"If she had any risk to her re-election, I don’t think she would do it,” he said.

FAVORABLE GROUND

New York’s 21st Congressional District went for President Obama twice, but Trump carved out a 14 point victory in 2016 and remains extremely popular amongst Republicans with an 88 percent approval rating, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released last month.

And despite sagging approval ratings, he has held onto his base of support in New York.

Trump has spoken fondly of rallies, and has dived back into campaign trail this summer with gusto, holding recent events in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida for Republican candidates.

Stefanik, a self-styled moderate who touts her bipartisan bonafides, may actually benefit from a campaign-style speech from the president rallying the party faithful, Minkoff said, because it may serve as somewhat of an insurance policy to drive Republican turnout during the midterms — especially when Democrats are pining for a “blue wave."

While the lawmaker won a 35 point victory in 2016, turnout tends to be smaller in midterm elections, Minkoff said, and it's likely many of those voters aren’t regular voters in off-years.

“With the president showing up, you’re going to make your base turn out,” Minkoff said.

DEMS WARY

Democrats said they welcomed the president’s support for military personnel, but were wary of the event turning into a political circus.

U.S. Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, said he wouldn’t be able to attend, but welcomed the trip.

“I’m glad he’s going there,” Schumer told The Sun on Friday during a visit to Lake Clear. “Fort Drum is a very important installation. It’s always had bipartisan support. In fact, in the budget this year, I was able to get a lot of funding, which they need.”

Schumer said he hoped Trump didn’t stray into the political arena during his remarks.

"Obviously if he goes there and talks politics and makes things a partisan issue, which he often does, that would be a bad thing,” Schumer said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also doesn't plan on attending, as per his public schedule, which has him in Albany.

Warren County Democratic Party Chairman Lynne Boecher said she was pleased to see soldiers being recognized.

“Whenever the president of the United States, visits the district, it’s an honor,” she said. “Anything that benefits veterans, I’m 100 percent behind, as are all Democrats.”

But while official business, Boecher acknowledged the event will ultimately serve as a photo-op for Stefanik, and may endanger the bipartisan image the lawmaker has planted at the center of her political brand.

“To me, as a Democratic chair, it establishes her complete liaison with the Trump administration,” Boecher told The Sun.

NOT BIPARTISAN

The announcement last week instantly drew derision from progressives, who have waged a fierce effort to deny Stefanik a third term in November.

Since the 2016 presidential election, when she seldom mentioned his name, Stefanik has attempted to walk a tightrope between breaking with the controversial president and pushing a GOP agenda through Congress, including reducing regulatory burdens and the failed attempt to repeal Obamacare.

She has also been criticized by Democrats for not speaking out more forcefully against his controversial statements.

“I get criticism for not supporting Trump 100 percent of the time, and I get criticism for not disagreeing with President Trump 100 percent of the time,” Stefanik shrugged at a town hall forum in April.

But despite voting with the president 90 percent of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight, Stefanik has broken with the president on numerous issues, including tariffs, his proposed border wall, Scott Pruitt’s embattled leadership of the EPA, preserving the NATO alliance, NAFTA negotiations and his war against the press.

More pointedly, she also broke with Trump on the GOP tax bill, which she voted against; the administration’s decision to leave the Paris Accord; his efforts to undermine the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections, as well as expressed frustration over mixed messaging on immigration.

But to some, her bipartisan image is just a carefully-cultivated schtick, one that will be made evident following Monday’s appearance with the president.

“She is gaslighting #NY21,” wrote Joe Seeman, a political activist from Ballston Spa, on Twitter. “Any patriotic American rep would be drafting Articles of Impeachment instead of joining him in his next tirade of Hate & Lies.”

Kathyn Cramer of Westport said Stefanik has had “a lot of articulate silences on a wide variety of issues.”

“That she said or did something a few times on an issue should be seen in the context of inaction & silence,” Cramer wrote on Twitter.

COUNTER EVENTS PLANNNED

Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb, who aims to defeat Stefanik in November, will meet with residents and health care professionals in a roundtable discussion on Monday, an invitation she extended to the president.

"As a candidate and future representative, I will work across the aisle with anyone to advance the interests of my friends and neighbors,” Cobb said in a statement. “I welcome this opportunity to discuss the effects legislation passed in Washington has on the lives of people in northern New York. Making healthcare affordable and accessible is critical to the people of our region and I urge the president to join me in listening to their concerns."

Several protests are also planned across the region on Monday afternoon, including in Lowville and Watertown.

It’s unlikely Trump will see them: The president is scheduled to attend a fundraiser for Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-New Hartford) in Utica following his appearance at Fort Drum.

Minkhoff said he was curious to see how Trump would ultimately react to his upstate visit, noting he once said Empire State residents should relocate elsewhere to find better jobs.

“I think it’s a little bit of a foreign land to him,” he said. “I’m not sure he has much awareness of what’s going on here, both economically and socially.”

Despite lamenting the weakened manufacturing base and struggling economy in his 2016 visit, Trump appeared to see potential in the area.

“Now I know why they call it Watertown — because I flew over it, and there’s a lot of water,” Trump said. “I always say, you never, in real estate, never lose money with water. Rivers, lakes and oceans. So we should be making lots of money up here folks, because you’ve got plenty of lakes and plenty of water.”