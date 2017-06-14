Sprague unanimously endorsed by Essex County supervisors

× Expand Photo provided Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague, who is seeking a third term, has been unanimously endorsed by the Essex County Board of Supervisors.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague has been endorsed by all 18 members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors.

The final vote fell into place last week.

“Kristy Sprague has been an effective and diligent District Attorney,” said Roby Politi (I-North Elba) in a statement. “She is honest, she is fair and she understands the needs of our Essex County communities. Kristy has my support for re-election.”

Sprague announced her intention to a seek a third term in March, citing the opiate crisis, domestic violence and child abuse prevention as the county’s top law enforcement issues.

The district attorney, first elected in 2009, said she has followed through on her initial campaign pledge to run a tight fiscal ship.

“I’ve been in office about 29 years now and a good part of that has been watching the taxpayers’ dollars,” said Finance Chairman Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah). “I have found DA Sprague to be very conscientious in this area. She tries to get a dollar’s worth from every penny being spent.”

The only spending increases under Sprague’s watch, said her campaign, are costs for insurance premiums and retirement, which are unavoidable.

The district attorney has continued to secure state and federal grants to help finance and offset expenses from her office and local law enforcement agencies.

Sprague, a Republican, was also instrumental in setting up a veterans treatment court.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors is about two-thirds Republican, which the remainder divided between Democrats and independents.

Sprague also has the support of other countywide elected officials, including Essex County Clerk Joe Provoncha, who called her “the most highly experienced DA I know,” citing her experience prosecuting child sexual and animal abuse cases.

With the deadline for party petitions looming in mid-July, Sprague does not yet face a Democratic opponent.

“I cannot say we have a candidate yet,” said Essex County Democratic Party Chair Bethany Kosmider. “I was contacted but have not heard back.

“I wish we had a Democratic challenger as it gives people choices. That would make Essex County government a true democracy.”

Sprague said she was grateful for the lawmaker support.

“During my last two terms, I have accomplished a lot,” Sprague said in a statement. “I hope to be given the opportunity to do a lot more. I don’t run out of energy and I am very persistent. I have a passion for what I do and I hope it shows in the results.”

Sprague was a prosecutor before running for office.

She lives in Moriah with her husband and their two children, Hayden and Jayde.