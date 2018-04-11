Spring floral tips provided

HAGUE | The Carillon Garden Club of Ticonderoga and Hague will start its new season on Thursday, April 19 with a demonstration program, “Spring Floral Designs,” by Francine Burke of the Country Florist and Gifts.

The program will begin about 11 a.m. at the Hague Community Center on Route 8.

All interested area residents are welcome to the program. Refreshments will be available.

Take a lunch to linger and socialize after the program, said Ann Westervelt, organizer of the program.

Westervelt said Francine Burke is the owner/designer of the Country Florist and Gifts in Ticonderoga and is “well known for her wit, wisdom and creativity.”

“At this time of year everyone desires a bit of new growth and energy to touch our visual senses, so what better way to celebrate spring than to see a new floral arrangement spring to life before our eyes,” said Westervelt.

The program is free to all who come and the arrangements may be raffled off after the program.

New members are welcome to join the club, which is dedicated to community beautification, education and protecting the environment.

For more information about the club, contact Vice President and Membership Chair Joyce Cooper at 518-585-2640, or co-President Ann Westervelt at 518-585-6548. The club meets on the third Thursday, March through November, generally at the Hague Community Center.

Club members will meet for their regular business meeting after lunch.