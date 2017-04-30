Spring Shop and Dine set for May 5

TICONDEROGA – A Spring Shopping and Dining Night with a theme of “Growing a Positive Community” is being sponsored by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, May 5.

The event is in coordination with Ticonderoga’s National Small Business Week Celebration.

A number of area businesses are offering promotions and specials in coordination with the event, and participating businesses are open until 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

“We look forward to seeing many of those from throughout the area at our wonderful businesses and organizations,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “You have the power to make a difference in your community.”

Get a passport to the Ticonderoga area from the chamber or participating businesses and visit at least six of them to get a stamp or sticker. Return the passport to the chamber by the date stated on the passport to be entered for a chance to win $200 in gift certificates to local businesses.

An array of specials and promotions will be available at the chamber office, from participating businesses, and by visiting ticonderogany.com. People must have the guide or mention “spring” to receive the promotions.