Spring weather for Brant Lake Winter Carnival draws crowd

× Expand Photo by Brandon Himoff Jenna Remington screams in mock terror as she holds on for dear life to her careening privy as it is pushed across ice toward a finish line during the Brant Lake Winter Carnival’s annual outhouse Race. The faux outhouse was built for the Scott Remington team, seeking to garner extra money for its annual spinal cord benefit which is to be held April 1. Pushing the structure toward a second place finish are John Remington (front left), Adrian Wood (left rear), Kyle Moffitt (right front) and Caleb Meade (right rear). In a much-appreciated surprise gesture, the winning team of Peckham Industries/Etain Health,donated their $500 First Place purse to the Remington charity. The outhouse-on-skis is named ‘Just an Accident’ after Scott Remington’s published book which details his recovery from the 1992 logging accident that gave him a mobility-impairing spinal cord injury.

BRANT LAKE — The metaphysical powers of a Brant Lake Winter Carnival organizer may have ensured its success this last weekend, according to Brandon Himoff of the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance, sponsor of the ever-popular event.

He said that weather forecasts had called for rain during the Feb. 25 fain, but Cindy Mead insisted the winter carnival would be blessed by good weather — and the weather indeed turned out to be balmy and ideal for the event until minutes after its conclusion — when pouring rain drenched Brant Lake, he said.

“Because of Cindy’s sheer willpower, it worked out,” he said, noting there were robust crowds enjoying the day’s activities.

Snowmobilers and out-of-towners attending were fewer than in prior years, but the local residents eager to enjoy the 60-plus degree weather made up for their absence, he said.

The carnival’s Outhouse Race — now one of the most prominent events of its kind in central New York because of Brant Lake’s reliably thick ice as well as local residents’ enthusiasm — drew hundreds of spectators as well as a full lineup of entries.

This year’s new racing team of Peckham Industries/Etain Health won the race, narrowly beating out the Scott Remington & Friends team, which was seeking to capture the $500 so it could be donated to spinal cord research through their annual fundraising campaign.

Realizing their competitor’s intentions, the Peckham Industries/Etain team donated their winnings to the Remington Spinal Cord Benefit charity, which combined with the second place winnings of $300, gave the initiative a huge boost, Himoff said.

“The Peckham team’s donation was an amazing, heartwarming gesture — terrifically thoughtful,” he said.

Scott Remington, founder of the charity, expressed appreciation Tuesday for the donation.

“This is a remarkably generous,” he said,

Other popular events of the winter carnival included the fry pan toss, which prompted many dozens of competitors of all ages.

A new human foosball game also attracted groups of avid participants, both youth and adults. The life-sized foosball table was constructed for the annual fest by Don Butler, Randy Berg and Barbara Kearney, Himoff said.