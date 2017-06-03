Sprucing up the community

×
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
Moriah Beautification Day was held recently to spruce up the community. Setting up flowers in the Port Henry traffic circle center are, from left: Cathy Sprague, Bernadette Trow and Debbie Henry.
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
Moriah Beautification Day was held recently to spruce up the community. Setting up flowers in the Port Henry traffic circle center are, from left: Cathy Sprague, Bernadette Trow and Debbie Henry.
©2016 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.