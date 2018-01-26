Squad raising money for kids

TICONDEROGA | A Ticonderoga Rummage Sale, Bake Sale, and Basket Raffle will raise money for the Vermont Children’s Hospital in Burlington.

The event is Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad building at 118 Champlain Ave.

“All monies will go to the Big Change Round Up to sponsor the Vermont Children’s Hospital” at UVM Medical Center, said organizer Tabitha Woods.

Woods said her daughter, Mollie, will be hosting the events as a fundraiser for the Big Change Round Up for Kids at the hospital this year. Mollie has been a pediatric patient there since 2009.

The roundup is the largest signature fundraising event for the UVM’s Children’s Hospital, and helps to support special patient programs, life-saving equipment, education and research to find cures for childhood diseases.

“So anyone that is cleaning out and would like to donate items, we will be accepting clothes, toys, household items, furniture, and so on,” Tabitha Woods said. “Also, if anyone is interested in making a baked good or a basket, please let us know. You can drop it off or we can pick up.”

She said sale items must be dropped off by Jan. 27 at the squad building or baked goods by Feb. 2.

Last year’s roundup raised $314,667.17, much of it from donations of loose change.