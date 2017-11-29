St. Armand faulted in state audit

× Expand The Town of St. Armand has been faulted in an audit by the state Comptroller’s Office.

ST. ARMAND | An audit by the state Comptroller’s Office has knocked the Town of St. Armand for “significant deficiencies” within the town’s accounting records across a wide swath of municipal operations, including sales tax collection and the monitoring of capital projects.

The 33-page report released on Nov. 22 contains a lengthy list of problem areas.

Auditors flagged overpayments to the town’s sewer capital projects fund, revenues recorded in wrong accounts, discrepancies in bank reconciliations and an overall lack of proper auditing procedures that state fiscal watchdogs said has ultimately led to a loss for taxpayers.

“Revenues and expenditures were not properly accounted for, resulting in taxpayer inequities,” the report concluded.

No official wrongdoing was alleged in the report, and the state largely laid the blame on Town Supervisor Charles Whitson, Jr. for delegating fiscal responsibilities to three accountants without the proper oversight.

“As a result,” read the report, “the Board was unable to adequately monitor the Town’s financial operations and determine the true financial condition of the Town’s operating funds and capital projects.”

Auditors also determined the town lacked effective procedures to ensure water and sewer charges were accurately billed, collected and enforced.

The billing discrepancies, town officials said, ultimately proved to be minimal and were corrected when discovered by the clerk or brought forward by the customer.

Budgeted appropriations for the town in 2016 totaled approximately $1.6 million.

The original scope of the audit period was from Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016, but was expanded to Jan. 1, 2010 to review sales tax revenues, which auditors determined were not properly allocated.

St. Armand and the Village of Saranac Lake receive separate sales tax distributions from Essex County.

The town is required to use the sales tax to reduce real property taxes for the so-called “part-town funds,” or funds governing the tax bases encompassing only the portion of the town that lies outside the village’s boundaries, before allocating the monies to town-wide general funds.

But the town didn’t do that between 2010 and 2016, instead allocating $323,771 in revenues to the town-wide general fund.

This led to what the state referred to as “taxpayer inequity” because taxpayers residing outside of the Village of Saranac Lake did not receive all the benefit they should have from those revenues.