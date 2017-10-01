St. John’s welcomes new priest

× Father Craig Hacker has joined St. John’s Episcopal Church parish as full time priest. Photo by Kim Dedam

ESSEX | After searching for three years, the parish at St. John’s Episcopal Church here has a new priest.

Father Craig Hacker conducted his first worship service on Sept. 17, and he and his wife, Linda, are settling in at the rectory next to the church, said Carole Harsh, a junior warden with the parish.

Rev. Hacker arrived in September from northern, rural Maine. He grew up near Saratoga, and said coming here was like coming home.

“This is a small community with a deep faith that has manifested itself in its mission outreach and concern about the world itself,” he said.

“That is one of the things that attracted me here, I relate it to the mustard seed: the tree is so huge compared to the seed.”

Even without a priest for three years, congregants at St. John’s have focused on local, national and international mission service.

“We have done some upgrades in the church through the last three years, also programmatically we have made some forward motion,” Harsh said.

“We have quite a large focus on outreach and one of the ongoing programs is a mission with the Dominican Republic, called Libros para los Ninos, Books for Children.

“The program has concentrated on the Dominican Republic and we are going to extend it into Haiti this year. A team from our church brings school materials to the children. We’ve also been involved in the North Country Refugee program.

“We have a choir camp for a group of boys who are in a church in Boston. We host a four-day choir camp each year,” Harsh said.

And locally, St. John’s helps families get through difficult times.

“Our church is the lead church in a project called Renew, a thrift shop in Essex. We raise funds to bring services to people in the three towns involved in our parish: Westport, Willsboro and Essex,” Harsh said.

Renew supports community members who have had to rebuild from a fire and provides resources to help cover travel costs for residents with health concerns.

“It might be an electric bill, an insurance payment that is just one thing too much for a family to handle,” said Harsh.