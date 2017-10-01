St. John’s welcomes new priest

Father Craig Hacker has joined St. John’s Episcopal Church parish as full time priest.
ESSEX | After searching for three years, the parish at St. John’s Episcopal Church here has a new priest.
Father Craig Hacker conducted his first worship service on Sept. 17, and he and his wife, Linda, are settling in at the rectory next to the church, said Carole Harsh, a junior warden with the parish.
Rev. Hacker arrived in September from northern, rural Maine. He grew up near Saratoga, and said coming here was like coming home.
“This is a small community with a deep faith that has manifested itself in its mission outreach and concern about the world itself,” he said.
“That is one of the things that attracted me here, I relate it to the mustard seed: the tree is so huge compared to the seed.”
Even without a priest for three years, congregants at St. John’s have focused on local, national and international mission service.
“We have done some upgrades in the church through the last three years, also programmatically we have made some forward motion,” Harsh said.
“We have quite a large focus on outreach and one of the ongoing programs is a mission with the Dominican Republic, called Libros para los Ninos, Books for Children.
“The program has concentrated on the Dominican Republic and we are going to extend it into Haiti this year. A team from our church brings school materials to the children. We’ve also been involved in the North Country Refugee program.
“We have a choir camp for a group of boys who are in a church in Boston. We host a four-day choir camp each year,” Harsh said.
And locally, St. John’s helps families get through difficult times.
“Our church is the lead church in a project called Renew, a thrift shop in Essex. We raise funds to bring services to people in the three towns involved in our parish: Westport, Willsboro and Essex,” Harsh said.
Renew supports community members who have had to rebuild from a fire and provides resources to help cover travel costs for residents with health concerns.
“It might be an electric bill, an insurance payment that is just one thing too much for a family to handle,” said Harsh.
“We’re also very involved in the food shelf in Elizabethtown and support that with finances and by transporting food from Full and By Farm on a weekly basis.”
Through the summer, the parish raised money to replace the church organ.
“We’re a very musical church. We started a campaign four months ago to buy a new organ, which was in place for his first Sunday,” Harsh said.
The new priest, she said, is a welcome addition to St. John’s.
“He’s a very community minded person and a very deep thinker.”
Rev. Hacker comes to ministry as a 20-year veteran from the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne Division. His subsequent work as a contractor helped pay for seminary study.
“He jumped out of airplanes, he did it all,” Mrs. Hacker said.
“He then ran his own government contracting business to afford attending seminary.”
The Hackers have two married children, a son, Matthew and his wife Linda, and their daughter Allison and her husband, Phil, and several grandchildren.
Rev. Hacker said the focus on service at St. John’s reflects the church community’s deep faith.
“The spirit of holiness will set the ministry in the hearts of the people,” he said thoughtfully.
“My role is to touch gently, if at all. There is a very wonderful spirit in the people here.”
Rev. Hacker, or Father Craig, sees community as “common unity.”
And one project he worked on with the parish at St. Peter’s in Bridgton, Maine sought to improve the food distribution system between area farms and rural families, helping to address agricultural economy, hunger and poverty.
His efforts there included a study of food security to better connect Maine farms and rural communities.
And it’s an outreach mission he said he hopes to continue in the Adirondacks.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know everybody,” he said, “and to find what God looks like to everyone. I’m not so interested in doctrine as I am in understanding ‘how is God working with you today.’”
The months ahead, Rev. Hacker said, will involve listening, talking, building relationships and building trust.
“It’s a remarkable congregation with a sensitive and generous disposition.”
Rt. Rev. William H. Love, ninth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Albany will officiate at Rev. Hacker’s formal Oct. 7 installation.
“The 10 different people who have led worship in the past three years are all to be honored that day,” Harsh said.
“It’s a really healthy church and a very active church; we’re looking forward to a wonderful future ahead of us.”