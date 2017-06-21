St. Mary’s observes Flag Day

× Expand Photo provided St. Mary’s School students in Ticonderoga held a Flag Day ceremony at the school.

TICONDEROGA – A neighbor of St. Mary’s School in Ticonderoga has commended students for their moving Flag Day ceremony.

Mark Wright, who lives across from the school, said he heard some unusual sounds coming from the courtyard at the Catholic elementary school and decided to investigate.

“I cannot adequately express how moved and proud I was to see the children and faculty of St. Mary’s School assemble at the flag pole this morning on national Flag Day,” he wrote on the school’s Facebook page. “They raised the flag as they sang the National Anthem, recited history regarding Flag Day, sang additional patriotic songs and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.”

Wright said there’s a lot wrong with government, but a lot right with it as well, including in Ticonderoga.

“To see the pledge, National Anthem recited by school children, showing respect to the flag for which my relatives fought and died, it was very beautiful,” he said. “Maybe all is not lost after all. Very well done.”

Wright’s uncle, U.S. Army Private First Class John Hughes, was killed in action in Italy during World War II.

The school’s Maureen Jebb said they appreciated Wright’s message.

“We did not know that we were being observed by our neighbor, who wrote these beautiful words on the St. Mary’s School Facebook page,” she said.