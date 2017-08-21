St. Mary’s School gets ready

TICONDEROGA | St. Mary’s School of Ticonderoga plans to welcome staff and students back for the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Chicken nuggets will be served for lunch that day, and fresh fruit, cereal and toast will be served for breakfast, said the school’s Maureen Jebb.

Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students and parents will have orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 30 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. First through eighth grade students and their parents who would like to come in to meet and greet their new teacher and bring in their school supplies may also do so at that time, Jebb said.

Teachers will participate in a professional development program on Aug. 29, 30 and 31.

Soccer for 6th through 8th grade students will begin with conditioning on Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 4-5 p.m. on the St. Mary’s playground, run by coaches Eric Leerkes and Joseph Giordano.

Those who cannot attend but would like to play on the team this year may sign up on the first day of school.

More information will be released later for younger students interested in playing soccer.