St. Mary’s student has state History Day win

× St. Mary’s School student Kathryn Moran stands by her History Day entry, “Rosa Parks,” that won an award at the state contest in Cooperstown recently. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA — Following a win at North Country History Day in Ticonderoga, St. Mary’s School student Kathryn Moran has been awarded Best Entry by First Year Student at the state competition in Cooperstown.

The special award went to Moran for her exhibit, “Rosa Parks,” about the woman who started the civil rights movement by refusing to move to the back of the bus in Alabama.

A sixth grade student, Moran said Parks has always been one of her heroes.

“When I was in kindergarten, we celebrated Rosa Parks Day, I remember that,” Moran said. “She stayed sitting down. That inspired me.”

Moran said her project took about a month to complete.

It won first place in the Junior Division (Grades 6-8) at North Country Regional History Day at Fort Ticonderoga.

The judges reviewed her project when she arrived at the New York State History Day Contest in Cooperstown, she said, and conducted a five minute interview of her.

For History Day, participants research history topics of their choice related to an annual theme, and create exhibits, documentaries, performances, research papers, and website designs to present to a panel of judges.

Entrants include students in grades 6 through 8 in the Junior Division and grades 9 to 12 in the Senior Division.

“They told me I’m the first one from St. Mary’s to win an award at Cooperstown,” she said. “There were some excellent projects we were up against.”