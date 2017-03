TICONDEROGA – St. Mary's Catholic School in Ticonderoga will hold it's annual Pre-K and Kindergarten Open House and Registration on Wednesday, March 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the school, 64 Amherst Ave., Ticonderoga. Anyone interested in learning more about the pre-k or kindergarten programs is asked to attend, meet the teachers, ask questions, tour the school, and register a child for the 2017-2018 school year. Call 585-7433 with any questions.