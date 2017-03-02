St.Patrick’s Day celebrated in Ti

TICONDEROGA – A free St. Patrick’s Day dinner will be served in what organizers say is a festive holiday spirit.

The menu will be traditional St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage, with potatoes and carrots.

An array of desserts and beverages will also be on hand.

The Community Fellowship Dinner is Sunday, March 5 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

Reservations are not necessary, the church’s Betty Rettig said.

“Come and enjoy the festive spirit in Fellowship Hall,” she said. “The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and it is self-supporting.”

Penny Mason, one of the organizers of the free dinner program, said the dinners have had excellent turnout.

“We are part of the whole-world community and everyone is welcome to attend the free dinners held each month,” she said.

While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated, Mason said. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child friendly menu are also available.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga.

For more information about the free dinners or the church, contact the church office at 585-7995, or visit the church web site: www.tifumc.com.