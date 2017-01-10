Stakeholders hungry for details on Cuomo’s free tuition proposal

× Expand Photo by Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) appeared with Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Jan. 3, 2017 in Queens to announce a state proposal to make college tuition-free for middle-class families at all SUNY and CUNY two- and four-year colleges.

PLATTSBURGH — Local educators are cautiously optimistic about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan for free tuition at all state schools, but are awaiting more details.

“It sounds innovative,” said Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Central Superintendent Scott Osborne. “That proposal is certainly out of the box thinking.”

SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling said the proposal looks to be a “strong addition” to affordability and accessibility efforts, and said he looked forward to learning more as the state budget session gets underway.

And Clinton Community College President Ray Di Pasquale said it could be “extraordinarily helpful” for local residents.

“We don’t have lots of other details other than the basic concept, which is good,” Di Pasquale said.

Cuomo rolled out the concept last week, but offered no details on how the ambitious proposal, which comes with a projected $163 million price tag, would be financed.

Under the proposal, officially titled the Excelsior Scholarship, individuals or families with a combined annual income of $125,000 or less would be eligible for free tuition to two-year and four-year SUNY and CUNY colleges.

“If you come from any family earning $125,000 or less, the state will provide free tuition​,” Cuomo said.

Nearly 1 million families would qualify. Like the minimum wage hike, the program would be phased in within three years.

Tuition at a two-year program is currently $4,350 for state residents and $6,470 for a four-year program.

Existing state subsidized programs, primarily the Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), provide $1 billion in aid, and eligibility is based on gross income limits.

The Excelsior Scholarship would likely bridge the gap between students who are already receiving aid but still require another boost.

Details will be hashed out by the state legislature this spring. If a bill is crafted, approved and included in the state budget, the governor aims to roll out the program this fall.

DROWNING UNDER DEBT

Cuomo, a Democrat, made the announcement flanked by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who made free education a centerpiece of his unsuccessful presidential campaign.

The concept remains one of the Democratic Party’s most popular ideas.

Sanders said the policy would have nationwide ramifications if signed into law.

“What Governor Cuomo is proposing is a revolutionary idea that is going to reverberate throughout this country,” Sanders said.

He added: “If New York State does it this year, mark my words, state after state will follow.”

Young people, said the governor, are drowning under increasing college debt.

While the national average debt load is $29,700, the number increases to $32,200 for state residents, according to a report released by the state comptroller’s office last fall.

Student loan debt in the Empire State more than doubled during the last decade, growing to $82 billion from $39 billion, an increase of 112 percent.

The number of students taking out loans also rose sharply in New York over the past 10 years by more than 41 percent.

Rising college costs are one factor in the growth.

In New York, average costs for tuition, fees, room and board at both private and public four-year institutions rose by more than 50 percent over the past decade.

State schools, including SUNY Plattsburgh, have seen tuition increase $300 each year, a total increase of 30 percent over the past half-decade (But one silver lining for the North Country: Students here have the lowest average debt load than anywhere in the state.)

At $26,200, the average debt balance in Glens Falls was sharply lower than in Manhattan, which clocked in at $44,500 (SUNY Plattsburgh was not included in the data).

“Student loan debt is a huge deterrent for young people to attend and ultimately graduate from college,” said Rick Dalton, CEO of the Essex-based College for Every Student.

This debt load has direct implications for the local economy: Those saddled with high debt have less disposable income and often have to push off buying a home or saving for the future.

“It certainly hampers their ability to buy homes, and start their families post-graduation with crushing amounts of loan debt,” said Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, who commended the proposal.

“This relief will help students obtain degrees while helping grow our state’s economy,” he said.

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said the program offers a “double bonus” for the city because it will allow the retention of young people.

“We understand why our young people go off to college when colleges elsewhere have the same tuition as colleges here,” said Read in a statement. “But often our children never return to Plattsburgh. If we can educate them here, we can’t help but tip their financial equation and that will help with the viability of our city.”

While other Democratic North Country officials appeared broadly supportive of the proposal — Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) also offered an early endorsement, calling it a “step in the right direction” — Senate Republicans expressed a more cautious tone, and said they were eager for more details on financing.

State Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said while she’d like to see more affordable higher education, it’s important to ensure proper safeguards for state taxpayers.

“I want to see more details of the governor’s proposal to understand how this would work, where the funding would come from, when students would qualify for and receive the free tuition and what would happen if a student doesn’t complete their college studies,” Little told the Sun in an email.

Little also said lawmakers needed to examine how the proposal may impact other programs, including TAP, the $1 billion student aid program.

“And we need to see how this fits within the context of the state budget,” Little said. “There are so many competing interests, such as increasing school aid and supporting health care services and upgrading infrastructure.”

Little said lawmakers will have a better sense of what’s possible when the governor proposes the executive budget this week and local groups, governments and constituents chime in with their priorities.

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) dismissed the governor’s proposal as politically motivated.

“My initial reaction is of concern and significant hesitation,” Stec said. “It’s just another very expensive proposition — there’s no such thing as a free lunch.”

Stec said he looked forward to seeing the numbers as they rolled in.

“I don’t think it’s very feasible.”

The impact is also unclear at the local level, where Essex and Franklin counties chip in $1.2 million each in annual funding for North Country Community College — not including chargebacks, or the fee the county pays for their residents to attend community college elsewhere, which clocked in at about $600,000 this fiscal year for Essex County.

“I doubt that he’s even thought that far into it,” said Essex County Manager Dan Palmer.

OPPOSING VIEW

The Empire Center, a conservative government watchdog, said the proposal “raises a boatload of questions” about cost, eligibility and justification.

While middle-class families earning adjusted gross incomes more than $65,000 who now qualify for little in state tuition assistance would benefit, the state’s private colleges and universities may be at a disadvantage, said Research Director E.J. McMahon.

Other skeptics have noted lower-income students, families falling under the $30,000 threshold, would not benefit because their tuition is already covered by state and federal aid, including Pell Grants.

Also negatively impacted, McMahon wrote, are the parents now shouldering significant private college tuition bills, or high out-of-state rates at public institutions outside New York.

If the proposal moves forward, those parents will now be providing an even larger subsidy for New Yorkers with similar incomes who, in many cases, “arguably don’t even need the help,” McMahon said.

Osborne, the ELCS superintendent, said he was wary that the program would come at the expense of funding for public schools, which have long been entrenched in combat with the governor over funding.

“I’m certainly concerned on how public education funding is going to fare in the state budget,” Osborne said. “An announcement a day with dollar signs attached does get your attention.”

The tuition plan joins additional policy proposals rolled out by Cuomo this month, including a tax credit program to make childcare more affordable, investments in JFK Airport and charging infrastructure for electric cars and stronger safeguards against wage theft, cyber threats and the financial exploitation of senior citizens.

In a departure from tradition, Cuomo will give localized state of the state addresses around the state this month, beginning Monday in Manhattan and Buffalo.