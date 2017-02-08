Star athlete and clean energy wonk prepares for a new challenge — politics

× Expand Photo provided Noah Shaw, a star athlete and standout student in the early 1990s at Warrensburg High School, poses for a photo with his wife Karen Barone and son Charlie Barone-Shaw. Having served in influential positions in both federal and state government, Noah Shaw is seeking a seat on the Ballston Spa Village Board.

WARRENSBURG — A 1990s star athlete at Warrensburg High School — who went on to hold some influential positions in the state and federal government — is now running for a seat on the Ballston Spa village board.

Noah Shaw, a 1994 graduate of Warrensburg High, is now employed as the General Counsel and Secretary of the Board of Directors of the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority.

In these positions, which he has held since 2014, Shaw manages legal issues related to the implementation of the Authority’s 10-year, $5 billion Clean Energy Fund and the agency’s wide range of market development and research initiatives.

Also, he helps guide the agency’s involvement in the state Public Service Commission’s Reforming the Energy Vision program — and he’s handling legal aspects of the state’s Clean Energy Standards.

From 2012 to 2014, Shaw served as Senior Advisor to the General Counsel in the U.S. Department of Energy, assisting in the management of 150 attorneys in the federal agency, as well as coordinating oversight of Congressional legislation and rulemaking — while assisting with litigation issues.

Shaw said this week his professional life has been focused on pursuing environmental aspects of public policy.

“I’ve been wholly committed to moving forward policies relating to clean energy and climate change — two of the most important issues of our time,” he said.

A native of Stony Creek, Shaw attended Warrensburg’s schools. While at Warrensburg High, he scored 1,198 points in basketball, and was a productive tight end on the Warrrensburg Football team.

Interested in social studies and government in high school, he served as student council president, and his academic achievement earned him membership in the National Honor Society.

Shaw pursued his undergraduate studies at Brandeis University, majoring in American Studies and Education. After graduation, he attended Northeastern University law school, earning his law degree in 2002.

During his college years, he served as a river guide on the Hudson River Gorge and Sacandaga River.

This week, Shaw said his experience in state and federal government will relate well to his work on the Ballston Spa village board, if he’s elected in March.

“Ballston Spa is a real up-and-coming place, and I’ve seen that small changes can make a big difference to neighbors and business owners,” he said. “There’s an opportunity in Ballston Spa for citizens to seize the amazing potential of the village and take it to the next level — in terms of education, and jobs, and making it more of an accessible and friendly community.”