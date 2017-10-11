Star Trek’s William Shatner beams in

× Expand Photo provided William Shatner

TICONDEROGA | It took a year to book him, but William Shatner is beaming into Ticonderoga’s Star Trek Original Series Set Tour for two days next year.

Shatner, 86, played Capt. James T. Kirk on the 1960s television series and is considered the most sought-after star from the show for personal appearances.

“Star Trek” superfan James Cawley built the sets in a converted supermarket building for the “Star Trek New Voyages” Internet web-episodes he was shooting, some of which featured actors from the original series.

“It took a year to work through the schedule with Mr. Shatner,” Cawley told the Sun. “He’s a workaholic; he’s amazing. It’s a coup for Ticonderoga and for the tour to have him. He’s a very busy guy.

“He tweeted he was coming to Fort Ticonderoga, New York. He was born and raised in Montreal.”

Shatner will appear at a VIP meet-and-greet session from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 4 at the Set Tour in downtown Ticonderoga, then make a live-on-stage appearance with a question-and-answer session for fans in the 600-seat Ticonderoga High School auditorium at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 5.

Ambassador Platinum tickets for the VIP event were $860 apiece, sold on-line through the website for the Set Tour. Only 50 were available.

“The VIP platinum tickets sold out in 12 hours,” Cawley said. “You get to rub elbows with William Shatner at the VIP reception. It will be a ‘Journey to Babel’ type event.”

“Journey to Babel” was a 1967 second season episode that featured a reception on the Enterprise for delegates to a interplanetary conference.

Gold VIP reception and Shore Leave and standard live on-stage tickets are still available, for $499, $199 and $85 each, respectively. Tickets are from www.startrektour.com.

“This is an incredibly rare and unprecedented opportunity to allow fans to see the captain on his starship once again,” Cawley said. “You can explore the ship with him.”

Photos with Shatner at the happening are $160, and autographs, $80, at 9 a.m. on May 5 at the Set Tour.

The sets occupy a 13,000-square-foot building, and include the starship bridge, engineering section, sickbay, transporter room, crew quarters, and others, Cawley said.