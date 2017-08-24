Star Trek business gets building

× The Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga will be buying the building it’s been located in. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | The Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga is making plans to buy the downtown building it’s been renting from a development venture.

The Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance Board of Directors announced on Monday, Aug. 21 that they’ve received a $300,000 gift to cover the purchase and give the tour a permanent home.

The donation is coming from Deborah Clarke Ryan, a longtime Ticonderoga resident and philanthropist, to support the downtown revitalization.

The Revitalization Alliance will use the funds to provide a mortgage loan to Original Series Set Tour owner James Cawley to purchase the old building, once a supermarket and dollar store, and to provide a stream of funding support to the alliance.

The building at 112 Montcalm St. will be purchased from its current owner, Jasama LLC, said alliance Co-Director Nancy Archer. Jasama is a real-estate investment group headed by James Major, focused on restoring properties in downtown Ticonderoga and returning them to the market place.

“The mortgage will allow James Cawley, the driving force behind the creation of the ‘Star Trek’ studio sets in Ticonderoga and owner of the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, to provide a permanent home for the meticulously recreated sets,” she said. “The new business is licensed by CBS Consumer Products and opened its doors just one year ago.”

Cawley said he deeply appreciates the help from Ryan and the alliance.

“Their support helps to ensure that the ‘Star Trek’ tour will continue to grow and help revitalize downtown Ticonderoga,” he said. “The future of our historic downtown is my main focus and is extremely important to me, as it is our community’s visual identity. I believe we are turning a page and beginning to see a bright new future for our main street. I cannot say thank you enough for their unwavering support.”

The purchase price of the building will be fully amortized over 20 years at a competitive interest rate, Archer said, which is 3 percent.

“The favorable interest rate was offered because it is the intent of the donor, Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance and Jasama, that the loan terms enable Mr. Cawley to support and expand his business,” she said. “This will help him further establish this valuable tourist attraction that will promote downtown revitalization in Ticonderoga.”