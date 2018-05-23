Star Trek weekend filled town

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry From left, technical consultants Michael and Denise Okuda and effects artist Doug Drexler, all of whom worked on various “Star Trek” series, were guests at the “Captain on the Bridge” visit by William Shatner to Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | The “Captain on the Bridge” visit by “Star Trek” star William Shatner to Ticonderoga was a big success, organizers say.

The weekend event brought more than 1,400 fans of the show to the town and filled hotels and restaurants.

The undertaking was organized by super-fan James Cawley, who has recreated the show’s sets at the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in downtown Ticonderoga.

“I have seen William Shatner many times over the years at conventions, this past weekend I got to meet him,” Cawley said. “What a joy to discover that your hero is a warm, caring, generous man.”

Shatner started his visit with a $1,500-a-person one-on-one meeting with fans on the Starship Enterprise bridge, and ended with an $85-a-ticket one-man show in the Ticonderoga High School auditorium.

“He was so very personal and engaging not only to me, but to the many fans who came to see him on the very sets he made famous 50 odd years ago,” Cawley said. “He smiled, shook hands, spoke and signed autographs for everyone. I was quite simply in awe.”

Cawley constructed the Enterprise sets in a cavernous former supermarket, using a copy of the original blueprints given him by a designer on the 1965-68 series. It is now a daily tour open to the public and licensed by rights-owner CBS.

“Meeting Bill – I can now call him that, as he told me to – was the culmination of my life’s work and passion for the sets and for ‘Star Trek,’” he said. “To walk on them with your hero, is quite frankly mind blowing and numbing at the same time. We spoke about Trek, the sets, and his grandkids, and he made me eat apple pie with him.

“What a tremendous joy. We ended the weekend with a handshake and him saying, ‘Let’s do this again.’”

New Jersey fan Roy Bjellquist was on the Original Series Set Tour staff for the May 4 and 5 event.

“What an incredible weekend spent in Ticonderoga with my ‘Star Trek’ family,” he said.

It was Cawley who deserves credit for making the weekend happen and bringing them all together, Bjellquist said.