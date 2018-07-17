State advises city to hold off on Saranac River Trail funds

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | The state is advising the City of Plattsburgh to put the brakes on the next phase of the Saranac River Trail project, citing a lack of confidence in the city’s ability to meet a state-mandated engineering deadline.

“We have expressed concern with (the) city’s ability to complete the project on time,” state Department of Transportation spokesman Michael Flick told The Sun.

The state agency recommended the city temporarily hold off on accepting $1.1 million in grant funding because it may not be feasible to get the design completed within the state-mandated timeframe.

“Since the state and local agreement was executed (in October 2017), the city had not moved forward with design,” Flick said. “To date, no consultant has been brought on board to progress the design.”

Flick continued: “Given that, there is no longer time to complete this work and meet the requirements of this program. Due to the significant delay, we contacted the city to confirm if they are moving forward with the project.”

City Engineering Technician Andrew Durrin briefed the Common Council last week on the state’s recommendation.

It’s also an open question, he said, if the city will have enough money to fulfill the $289,800 local match for the grant.

“It’s fiscally responsible to turn this money down,” Durrin said.

Lawmakers tabled the resolution and are expected to continue the discussion on Thursday, after this edition went to print.

Flick said the state wouldn’t object if lawmakers ultimately opted to decline the final round of funding.

“If the city can’t move forward and complete this portion of the project on time, this is the best time for them to back away and regroup as they have not expended any funds,” he said.

The city is responsible for nearly four miles of the projected 27-mile trail, which currently runs from George Angell Drive and through SUNY Plattsburgh to the Max Moore Memorial Treehouse.

The second phase — which requires the construction of two pedestrian bridges — is expected to connect the trail to the Stafford Middle School, down and across Pine Street and loop around to the downtown core.

The final stretch will extend the trail to the waterfront on Green Street.

The state has granted the city a total of $2.8 million in funding for the first second phases, Flick said.

The third round of funding for phase three was announced last April, with a requirement attached that the city move to construction by April 2019.

CITY ‘REMAINS COMMITTED’

Read countered the project isn’t delayed, but rather the city needs more time to factor in the potential interplay with the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

“This is not an issue of a delayed project. It is an issue of coordinating that project with others,” Read told The Sun on Tuesday.

The DRI hadn’t yet been awarded when the third phase was approved, Read said.

“So there was no alternate plan or state mandate to further develop the riverfront and the harborside,” Read told The Sun in an email. “We must now coordinate, and hence reevaluate.”

Read said it would be “imprudent” for the city to request further state grants — many of which contain a local match — until larger plans are finalized, including design elements of Durkee Street and Dock Street, and other possible changes to the downtown streetscape.

“As I noted, this recent declination the council is considering in no way rules out additional phases of the SRT,” said Read, who pointed out the council “acted decisively” in favor of the second phase of funding, noting the council’s unanimous decision to accept a $500,000 state grant to aid in constructing one of the pedestrian bridges in February.

“We see no adverse impact in declining to proceed with a prospective Phase Three until we have more clarity in other related projects,” Read said. “The city, along with our stakeholders and funding partners, remains committed to the Saranac River Trail.”

NO RELATION WITH DRI

Kevin Farrington, the city’s former engineer who previously oversaw the project, acknowledged that the Saranac River Trail was directly tied to the waterfront development outlined in the city’s DRI plans.

But he contends both projects can be tackled simultaneously without interference.

“I think the state would take great issue if they thought that the DRI program kills existing projects,” Farrington told The Sun. “The DRI doesn’t kill projects. This is a wonderful opportunity for planning and program management.”

With the overlap between the projects, the city could “almost certainly” use DRI expenses to offset the 20 percent local share for the trail, or vise versa — he said.

“It’s really a zero-cost project,” Farrington said of Phase Three. “You’re giving away free money because you don’t have the administration.”

The sprawling project is overseen by the Clinton County Planning Department and a seven-member board with representatives from Clinton County and each involved town.

ADVOCATES REACT

The prospect of delayed funding drew immediate criticism from local shareholders.

“The impact would be bigger than this project,” said Jesse Feiler, president of the Friends of the Saranac River Trail, a non-profit tasked with promoting the trail.

“Turning down any funding opportunity that has been awarded generally damages the relationship with the funder,” Feiler told The Sun.

Feiler said he’s seen firsthand what happens when municipalities decline funding.

“When you turn down a grant, you are doing damage to your reputation. That is why it’s always, in the world of nonprofit funders, something you never do. It’s there, it’s on the record.”

The Saranac River Trail and the adjoining greenway is set to stretch from the riverfront in the city out into the towns of Plattsburgh, Schuyler Falls and Saranac, with recreational trail spurs in each town.

Feiler said that if the city declines the state funding to complete Phase Three, it won’t derail the progress being made by the rest of the towns.

“But it damages it,” he said.