State agencies join Cuomo in opposing rail car plan

Photo provided/Protect the Adirondacks
The Adirondack Park Agency and state Department of Environmental Conservation are against storing unused rail cars in the Adirondack Park.
MINERVA | Twenty-five rail cars were brought through North River last week, bringing the total to about 50.
The out-of-service cars will be stored indefinitely on the Sanford Lake Railway in Minerva by Iowa Pacific Holdings.
While state agencies previously expressed alarm over the storage plan, the Adirondack Park Agency (APA) and state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have now issued full-throated objections.
“The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Adirondack Park Agency are opposed to the storage of rail cars on these tracks inside the Adirondack Park,” said Keith McKeever, an APA spokesman. “We are seriously concerned about potential environmental impacts and are evaluating all legal and regulatory options at our disposal to ensure the environment and the public are protected.”
Opposition continues to mount from a coalition of green groups, localities and state agencies who argue the storage is a blight on the Adirondacks, creating “junkyards” in the one of the world’s foremost ecological habitats.
The groups are also concerned about the environmental impacts because at least some of the cars are the same models as those used to transport hazardous materials, including ethanol and crude oil.
“I just don’t see any upside,” said Newcomb Supervisor Wes Miga.
CUOMO AGAINST
Iowa Pacific has said up to 2,000 cars could ultimately be stored on the tracks as a way to shore up revenue for their ailing operation.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month denounced the Chicago-based firm’s plans.
“It is unsightly, it is out of character with the Adirondacks,” Cuomo said in Glens Falls. “Nobody goes to the Adirondacks to look at old trains, they go there to look at the natural beauty.”
Cuomo each summer hosts the Adirondack Challenge at Gore Mountain in North Creek, where the railway has previously stored cars along the Hudson River, many of them speckled with graffiti and openly visible to passing state officials and dignitaries.
The governor acknowledged Saratoga & North Creek Railway (SNCR), a subsidiary of Iowa Pacific, owns the tracks.
But questions remain, he said, as to the state’s legal rights to oppose the plan.
“We are going to do everything we can do to stop the owner from storing the trains on those tracks,” Cuomo said.
Iowa Pacific has said the placement of the cars into storage will be done in full compliance with the provisions of the license and operating agreement between the railway, the town and the county, and that states don’t have jurisdiction over railroad operations.
The APA asked the railway to submit a jurisdictional inquiry in September, but they have not yet done so, McKeever said.
The DEC told The Sun in September they would “closely evaluate any proposal for the storage of railcars, but has not received any such proposal.”
Asked on Nov. 1 if Iowa Pacific had yet submitted a proposal, a DEC spokesperson referred to their previous statement and declined to elaborate.
David Michaud, an attorney for Iowa Pacific, did not directly respond to an email asking about the proposal.
But SNCR President Ed Ellis responded and said that the railway objects to the characterization of the cars as “junk,” and all cars have been cleaned prior to their relocation.
“Putting out wrong and misleading information is apparently the plan of the folks who want to rip up the only track in this part of the Adirondacks to have one more unmaintainable trail,” Ellis said in a lengthy statement. “For example, the ‘junkyard’ cars have 20-30 years of useful life left, and the owner spent over $3,500 per car getting them properly cleaned and certified. Not junk.”
Ellis said the units are “well-hidden.”
“If we fill up the track we own, it will take up 0.000004 percent of the park,” he wrote. “The cars can only be found off-trail, hiking through the wilderness, unless you trespass on our tracks.”
Ellis also included a two-minute video of him playing the guitar and singing a jaunty folk song, an apparent response to a protest song written by local songwriter Dan Berggren.
SNCR bore the multi-million dollar cost of saving and reopening the long-dormant line from North Creek to Tahawus in order to ship aggregate from the shuttered mine.
But the parties have failed to negotiate a competitive rate for shipping the materials to downstate construction sites, Ellis wrote in a letter to Cuomo in 2015, and the railway has instead been forced to rely on passenger service to generate revenue.
“Storage of empty freight rail equipment provides a financial bridge that will enable the railway to continue its efforts with local and state, public agency and private sector stakeholders in building a sustainable, long term service franchise in this unique and beautiful part of the Empire State,” Ellis wrote.
BATTLE PENDING
While the railway has addressed Warren County supervisors, Miga said the railway hasn’t been as forthcoming with their Essex County counterparts.
“The fact that the rail company hasn’t approached the towns of Minerva, Newcomb and Essex County makes it suspect in my mind,” Miga said.
The railway first floated storage plans in 2015, but revoked the concept following public uproar.
At the time, the Adirondack Council sketched out what they felt was a legal case for nixing the storage plan, citing DEC statutes governing what constitutes solid waste.
John Sheehan, an Adirondack Council spokesman, said the group was researching if the federal Surface Transportation Board could legally declare the railway abandoned, a measure they hope would torpedo the plan.
“We believe the Surface Transportation Board may be the most productive route,” Sheehan said. “Whether a state official files the petition or another individual makes no difference to us as long as we get proper authorities involved.”
Sheehan also questioned the cleanliness of the cars.
“It has been represented to the county that these have been cleaned,” Sheehan said. “We don’t know if that’s the case. Just an inch at the bottom of a cylinder can be dozens of gallons of oil — even hundreds.”
Some groups have called for the tracks to be ripped up — including Protect the Adirondacks, which has been closely monitoring developments. But Ellis said state, county and federal authorities should instead invest in the line if they object to the cars.
“Time is of the essence as not nearly all of the 2,000 cars have arrived,” he said. ■
Tank cars make their way to the Sanford Lake Railway in Minerva on Oct. 30.
Photo provided/Protect the Adirondacks