State agencies join Cuomo in opposing rail car plan

Photo provided/Protect the Adirondacks The Adirondack Park Agency and state Department of Environmental Conservation are against storing unused rail cars in the Adirondack Park.

MINERVA | Twenty-five rail cars were brought through North River last week, bringing the total to about 50.

The out-of-service cars will be stored indefinitely on the Sanford Lake Railway in Minerva by Iowa Pacific Holdings.

While state agencies previously expressed alarm over the storage plan, the Adirondack Park Agency (APA) and state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have now issued full-throated objections.

“The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Adirondack Park Agency are opposed to the storage of rail cars on these tracks inside the Adirondack Park,” said Keith McKeever, an APA spokesman. “We are seriously concerned about potential environmental impacts and are evaluating all legal and regulatory options at our disposal to ensure the environment and the public are protected.”

Opposition continues to mount from a coalition of green groups, localities and state agencies who argue the storage is a blight on the Adirondacks, creating “junkyards” in the one of the world’s foremost ecological habitats.

The groups are also concerned about the environmental impacts because at least some of the cars are the same models as those used to transport hazardous materials, including ethanol and crude oil.

“I just don’t see any upside,” said Newcomb Supervisor Wes Miga.

CUOMO AGAINST

Iowa Pacific has said up to 2,000 cars could ultimately be stored on the tracks as a way to shore up revenue for their ailing operation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month denounced the Chicago-based firm’s plans.

“It is unsightly, it is out of character with the Adirondacks,” Cuomo said in Glens Falls. “Nobody goes to the Adirondacks to look at old trains, they go there to look at the natural beauty.”

Cuomo each summer hosts the Adirondack Challenge at Gore Mountain in North Creek, where the railway has previously stored cars along the Hudson River, many of them speckled with graffiti and openly visible to passing state officials and dignitaries.

The governor acknowledged Saratoga & North Creek Railway (SNCR), a subsidiary of Iowa Pacific, owns the tracks.

But questions remain, he said, as to the state’s legal rights to oppose the plan.

“We are going to do everything we can do to stop the owner from storing the trains on those tracks,” Cuomo said.