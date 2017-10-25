State and local tax deduction emerges as flashpoint

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor As Congress weighs tax reform, the potential elimination of the state and local tax deduction has generated a rare moment of political unity amongst Republicans and Democrats.

PLATTSBURGH | As Congress digs into tax reform this fall, the state and local tax deduction has left New York politicians rattled.

The statute, known as SALT, allows taxpayers to write off payments to state and local governments from their federally taxable income.

The U.S. Senate last week voted 52-47 to repeal the measure that has been a part of the tax code since 1913.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), who sponsored the budget resolution, said SALT “disproportionately benefits the wealthy and high-earners.”

The tax break, say supporters, also forces low-tax states to subsidize higher tax states, which tend to lean Democratic.

Eliminating the break would raise $1.3 trillion over 10 years and that money “would be better spent on relief for the middle-class, working class folks,” said Capito.

But state and federal officials from New York say a repeal would amount to double taxation for those ill-equipped to stomach an increase.

“If we lose that deductibility of state and local taxes, it’s really a form of double taxation,” said State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in Plattsburgh last week. “We don’t know the fine print yet. I just don’t trust this is going to come out in a way that will protect the hardworking people of New York.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday called the proposal a “gut punch to middle class families” and launched a full-court press against the provision in an appearance with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

The threat has generated a rare moment of political unity amongst Republicans and Democrats.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and other members of New York’s Republican Congressional delegation also oppose the repeal.

While Stefanik supports overhauling the tax system, which hasn’t been reformed since 1986, she does not support scrapping SALT.

“Congresswoman Stefanik is concerned that the elimination of the state and local tax deduction will unfairly burden middle- and low-income families in our district and will be working with her colleagues in the New York delegation to address this in a final tax proposal,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman.

Members of the state’s GOP delegation, including Stefanik, sent U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin a letter in June asking him to reconsider repealing the measure.