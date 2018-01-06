State approves Adirondack cuisine trails

× Expand File photo Jay White, an organizer, speaks at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Building in Westport about possible cuisine trail routes on Jan. 20, 2016.

ESSEX | A proposed series of cuisine trails in and around the northern Adirondacks has passed a major hurdle.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets has approved six proposed trails, according to Jay White, president of the board of directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension, who coordinated what has grown into a region-wide effort through the past two years.

The tasting and trails would offer pathways for visitors and residents to explore area farm, restaurant and beverage destinations.

And lodging properties will ideally host programs centered on local foods or food production and agricultural history.

The trails, White said, will connect the region’s agricultural and local brewery assets into a unique travel destination.

“Agriculture and Markets approved the following trails: Champlain Valley Cuisine Trail, Boquet Valley Cuisine Trail and Ausable Valley Cuisine Trail (Essex County); North Country Cuisine Trail and Champ’s Cuisine Trail (Clinton County; and the Adirondack Lakes Cuisine Trail (Franklin County),” White said in announcing the decision.

“This was an amazing team effort from start to finish,” White said. “Originally proposed by Cornell Cooperative Extension as one trail in Essex County nearly two years ago, is now a web of trails spreading across three counties.”

While some might think the hard work is done, he said, coordinators in three areas will now formalize an Adirondack Cuisine Trail Association board of directors and establish by-laws, which allows the group to begin promoting farm stands, local eateries, food events, lodging and breweries along mapped corridors.

Ag & Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball will soon send formal letters of approval for all six trails, White said.

“Ag & Markets should be submitting the formal paperwork to be listed in the State Register by the end of the month,” White told The Sun.

“It’s been quite an interesting process, one that has evolved over the last two years. The trails will be permanently designated so they will be year round,” White said. “The next goal is to get signage for all the farms and businesses.”

State sanction may allow for agricultural tourism resources or other funding support through the state’s burgeoning farm, food and craft beverage branding efforts.