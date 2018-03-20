State approves National Grid rate increase

× Expand National Grid customers will see an 11 percent increase in their electricity and gas rates over the next three years.

ALBANY | Local National Grid customers will see an 11 percent increase in their electricity and gas rates over the next three years.

The agreement announced Thursday by the state Public Service Commission (PSC) totals 10.5 percent for electricity and 11.5 percent for gas usage phased in over three years.

For the first year, that equates to about 3 percent per month.

Under the new rate plan, a typical residential customer will see a total monthly bill increase of $2.22 or 2.9 percent in the first year starting in April 2018, $3.03 or 3.8 percent in the second beginning in April 2019, and $3.25 or 3.9 percent in the third year starting in April 2020.

The gas bill for the typical residential customer using 77 therms a month will increase by 1.7, 4.5 and 4.4 percent during the same period, or $1.20, $3.10 and $3.18 respectively.

National Grid has agreed to a smaller rate increase than it was initially seeking: 13.9 percent per month for electricity bills, and gas by 14.9 percent.

The provider’s initial $407 million proposal was reduced by $351 million, or 86 percent.

“We are pleased to adopt a progressive rate plan that is much improved over what the company initially proposed,” said PSC Chair John B. Rhodes in a statement.

The plan has broad stakeholder support from environmental groups, labor, large business customers and the three largest cities in the company’s service territory, said Rhodes.

“This decision is a win for the company’s customers and for the future of cleaner and more resilient energy,” he said.

The deal will also lower monthly bills for 220,000 low-income electric and gas customers, and includes measures to provide energy efficiency upgrades for streetlights, strengthen gas safety efforts and replace 150 miles of leak-prone pipe.

National Grid will also modernize its electric transmission and distribution system, including investments to address the increased frequency and severity of storms.

“This plan allows us to invest $2.5 billion over the next three years in our energy infrastructure while reducing the short-term impact on bills and providing customers a level of delivery price assurance,” said Virginia Limmiatis, a spokesperson for National Grid.