State Assembly speaker tours North Country

PLATTSBURGH — It started with a Vulcan salute and ended with a boat ride on Lake Champlain.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie made his debut trip to the North Country on Tuesday.

Heastie, one of the most powerful men in Albany, visited a fan-made creation of the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga before checking in on the region’s manufacturing industry, which is based in Plattsburgh.

The Bronx native toured Bombardier Plattsburgh, a manufacturer of subway cars for the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority.

Heastie told New York 1 Bombardier will deliver 300 new subway cars to New York City at end of next year, a hot topic as the MTA grapples with a full-fledged subway crisis.

But for local economic development officials in the rural North Country, the trip was designed to give the speaker a crash course in the region’s burgeoning aerospace and transportation industries, which are heavily subsidized by state funds.

The speaker toured Norsk Titanium, which is quickly becoming a staple for state and federal officials visiting the region.

The Norwegian-based manufacturer of titanium airplane parts received $125 million as part of last year’s state budget.

SUNY Polytechnic ordered 20 three-dimensional printing machines the firm says will allow them to expand their production capacity and fulfill contracts with some of the world’s leading aerospace companies — including Boeing.

Thirty-six companies employ 8,000 workers in the region, said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas.

For Douglas, facts and numbers are important to share with state lawmakers. But he hoped showing Heastie places like Nova Bus will leave an indelible imprint — particularly sights like an electric bus, which the speaker checked out firsthand.

“You can’t put a value on it, but it’s a valuable thing to do on behalf of our North Country companies,” Douglas said.

Upstate and northern New York residents sometimes grumble capital funds go to the MTA, Douglas said.

But those investments come back to the region in the form of contracts for equipment manufacturers, he said.

Norsk CEO Warren Boley told Heastie the manufacturer aims to create 400 jobs, and outlined a high-tech corridor from Plattsburgh to Potsdam.