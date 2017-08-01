State Assembly speaker tours North Country

Pete DeMola
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (center) visited Norsk Titanium on Tuesday, Aug. 1, part of several stops on his debut trip to Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH — It started with a Vulcan salute and ended with a boat ride on Lake Champlain.
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie made his debut trip to the North Country on Tuesday.
Heastie, one of the most powerful men in Albany, visited a fan-made creation of the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga before checking in on the region’s manufacturing industry, which is based in Plattsburgh.
The Bronx native toured Bombardier Plattsburgh, a manufacturer of subway cars for the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority.
Heastie told New York 1 Bombardier will deliver 300 new subway cars to New York City at end of next year, a hot topic as the MTA grapples with a full-fledged subway crisis.
But for local economic development officials in the rural North Country, the trip was designed to give the speaker a crash course in the region’s burgeoning aerospace and transportation industries, which are heavily subsidized by state funds.
The speaker toured Norsk Titanium, which is quickly becoming a staple for state and federal officials visiting the region.
The Norwegian-based manufacturer of titanium airplane parts received $125 million as part of last year’s state budget.
SUNY Polytechnic ordered 20 three-dimensional printing machines the firm says will allow them to expand their production capacity and fulfill contracts with some of the world’s leading aerospace companies — including Boeing.
Thirty-six companies employ 8,000 workers in the region, said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas.
For Douglas, facts and numbers are important to share with state lawmakers. But he hoped showing Heastie places like Nova Bus will leave an indelible imprint — particularly sights like an electric bus, which the speaker checked out firsthand.
“You can’t put a value on it, but it’s a valuable thing to do on behalf of our North Country companies,” Douglas said.
Upstate and northern New York residents sometimes grumble capital funds go to the MTA, Douglas said.
But those investments come back to the region in the form of contracts for equipment manufacturers, he said.
Norsk CEO Warren Boley told Heastie the manufacturer aims to create 400 jobs, and outlined a high-tech corridor from Plattsburgh to Potsdam.
“New York always leads the way,” Heastie said.
He said he was “heartened” by the visit.
“For a Bronx boy who’s never been to Plattsburgh, I’m very impressed,” Heastie said. “It’s good to see parts of the state doing well."
In a little more than a year, the North Country Chamber has also hosted Senate Majority Leader John Flanagin and Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle.
Pete DeMola
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said he can't remember the last time a state Assembly speaker visited Plattsburgh. “That just shows you what a commitment this leader has to his job," he said of Carl Heastie.
Pete DeMola
“I’d never take a date to a Star Trek movie," said Carl Heastie. “I didn’t want any disturbances, questions — I just wanted to focus on it myself."
Pete DeMola
“They always wanted to have a peaceful discourse any place that they went," says Carl Heastie on the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise
Pete DeMola
Carl Heastie is a lifelong Trekkie.
Pete DeMola
Carl Heastie checks out one of the many artifacts on display at the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga.
Pete DeMola
Carl Heastie strummed a few chords on the Vulcan harp.
Pete DeMola
“I hope it does for here what the Baseball Hall of Fame does for Cooperstown,” said Heastie on the Star Trek Original Series Set in Ticonderoga.
Pete DeMola
James Cawley (left) recreated the set of the original Star Trek series from scratch.
But never a sitting Assembly leader, said Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), who accompanied Heastie, a fellow Democrat, on the tour.
“I can’t remember a time, probably before I was born, an Assembly speaker was with us,” Jones said. “That just shows you what a commitment this leader has to his job.”
Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said he believes Heastie understands the “cross pollination” of the New York City and North Country economies and how they interconnect.
“I’m confident after his visit, this won’t be his last,” Cashman said.
“I’m going to leave here very impressed, and also very heartened to see an area of upstate New York doing so well, and showing so much progress,” Heastie said.
The speaker also waded into local issues on the trip.
On the shared services consolidation plans county administrators were required to submit by today's deadline:
“For those of us in the Assembly, we really support the true... I’d say we’re more supportive of the true tax cap because we know the burden that it puts onto localities, and we still would like to see resources be made available to the localities — the counties and the cities, Heastie said.
And on the SAFE Act, the gun control legislation that continues to be controversial in the gun-loving North Country:
“I think it makes us all safer,” said Heastie, a strong supporter of the law. “I think some people get a little more tied up in the fact that there are regulations than what the regulations actually do.”