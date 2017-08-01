State Assembly speaker tours Star Trek set in Ticonderoga

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola

TICONDEROGA — He’s boldly gone where no Assembly leader has gone before.

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie spent the morning not walking the halls of the state capitol in Albany, but rather navigating glowing rooms and corridors of gizmos, blinking lights and set pieces — a trip to the 23rd century.

Heastie, a self-professed Trekkie, toured the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga with hushed reverence.

From Captain Kirk’s headquarters to the bridge, engineering room, sick bay and other painstakingly recreated set pieces from the classic show, the speaker drank it all in.

“It’s amazing,” he said.

At one point, Heastie strummed a few chords on the Vulcan harp.

Founder James Cawley peppered the legislative leader with questions as they toured the labyrinth.

Once home to a supermarket, it’s now a booming tourist destination in downtown Ticonderoga.

Then they got to the bridge, where Heastie sat in the captain’s chair.

The room was silent except for space-age whirring.

Then he took a selfie.

“Star Trek: The Original Series” ran for three years in the mid-sixties.

Cawley estimated he has spent “hundreds of thousands” of dollars and countless hours reconstructing the set — with CBS’ blessing, of course.

“Star Trek fans have an eye for detail,” Cawley said. “If you get it wrong, they’re going to let you know it, and so we try to avoid that. When they step through this place, it’s like a time machine.”

For Heastie, the visit was the fulfillment of a long-time dream, the first stop on his trek around the North Country.

“I feel like I’m 10 years old again,” Heastie said, visibly wowed after Cawley let him hold a model of the U.S.S. Enterprise and turned on the lights.

“It’ll probably be buried with me,” Cawley quipped.

Cawley even offered to unlock the display case and let Heastie, who is from the Bronx, hold any items he wanted.

But no guns, insisted Heastie, a strong advocate for gun control.

“I like episodes when they hardly used phasers,” Heastie said.

Heastie flipped through t-shirts and ordered one: Large.

“For a big fan to come and see this, I felt like it puts you in the middle of the some of the episodes,” said Heastie, who is known to pepper his public remarks with Star Trek references. “So now I kind of want to go back and look at some of the episodes.”