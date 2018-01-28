State audit faults NWCS for fund  balance

CHESTERTOWN | The state comptroller’s office released an audit of the North Warren School District budget on Jan. 12 faulting the school district for putting too much money into its surplus fund, and appropriating too much money in some areas.

NWCSD Superintendent Michelle French had replied to the audit in a letter dated Jan. 9 — three days before the audit was made public — saying the district would address the OSC concerns, but the district has been putting money in reserve for future capital projects.

The purpose of the audit was to see if district officials effectively managed the general fund balance between July 1, 2013 through May 31, 2017.

According to the report, the NWCSD Board of Education was aware there was an excess amount of unrestricted fund balance, and had no written plan to reduce this excess.

The report notes that French indicated to the OSC that the district is “reviewing the school building for future capital projects to repair and update the aging infrastructure that will likely require the future use of fund balance.”

The OSC found the district had an unrestricted fund balance of nearly $2.26 million, which was 17 percent of the following year’s budgeted appropriations.

“A district may retain a portion of fund balance, referred to as unrestricted fund balance to provide cash flow and a cushion against unforeseen events,” the report revealed, but the statutory limit for the fund balance is 4 percent.

Amounts over the 4 percent should be applied to the budget to reduce property taxes.

“The Board of Education is prioritizing upcoming capital projects and expenditures and will utilize surplus funds as well as existing reserve funds in order to support these priorities,” French wrote. “The BOE will also continue to appropriate surplus funds to reduce property taxes.”

The OSC also found the district was appropriating too much money in some areas were it was not needed, including the operation plant and transportation services in the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

The district overestimated the cost of fuel oil cost by $128,030; electricity by $88,215; gasoline costs by $39,005; and repair parts by $16,329.