State audit reveals county overpaid departing staffers

× Expand Stock photo Document with title Audit on an office table. The comptroller’s office this month released an audit report that revealed Clinton County had inaccurately doled out separation pay to seven employees, resulting in four receiving more than necessary and three receiving less than they were owed.

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County officials were recently cited by the state comptroller’s office for failing to accurately disburse employee separation pay, an audit released this month revealed.

Between four former employees, the county doled out $10,089 more than necessary in separation pay — $10,000 of that to a single employee — while another three former employees were underpaid by $403, according to the audit report.

The comptroller’s office recommended that all the over-payments be reviewed and recovered by the county’s legal counsel, that underpaid employees be reimbursed and future payments be sent to an independent source for review and approval.

In response, county officials said they agreed with the state’s findings and plan to comply.

“To this end, Clinton County has taken all necessary steps, including requiring supporting written documentation and implementing secondary reviews, to ensure the accuracy of all calculations and payments to individuals when they separate from the Clinton County workforce,” County Administrator Michael Zurlo wrote in a letter to the comptroller’s office.

The county has directed its legal counsel, James Coffey, to begin the process of seeking reimbursement for one of the over-payments the audit revealed. It has also sent reimbursements for the under-payments.

“I would like to thank you for taking the time to thoroughly examine the finances of Clinton County and am very pleased that the comptroller’s extensive review of all county departments did not yield any instances of malice, fraud or systemic deficiencies,” Zurlo wrote.

The audit by the state Comptroller’s Office was carried out between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2017, with 30 separation payments, totaling $512,693, reviewed.