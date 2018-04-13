State audit: SLCS over on fund balance

× Expand File photo The Saranac Lake Central School District was cited for having a excessive fund balance by the state Comptroller’s Office recently.

SARANAC LAKE | The New York State Comptrollers Office unveiled the results of their audit of the Saranac Lake Central School District, stating fund balances were too high, as were estimated revenues.

The report, which was released March 30, stated the unrestricted fund balance at the end of 2016-17 was almost $4.8 million, or 15.6 percent of the ensuing year’s budgeted appropriations.

Under state law, the balanced exceeded the four percent statutory limit by 11.6 percentage points.

The report also concluded appropriations were overestimated by more than $4.5 million (5.5 percent) from 2014-15 through 2016-17.

The report also stated extra curricular clubs and activity (ECA) funds did not maintain adequate supporting documentation for collections and some clubs did not maintain ledgers.

Based on the findings, the comptroller’s office offered the recommendation to use the surplus funds as a financing source to fund one-time expenditures and needed reserves, or to reduce district property taxes.

It also requested student treasurers and advisors to properly account for all ECA collections and maintain the required records.

DISTRICT RESPONSE

Saranac Lake Superintendent Diane Fox sent a response to the comptroller’s office, thanking them for their work.

“The district found the audit to be very beneficial, and appreciates and values the OSC’s feedback and recommendations,” Fox said in a letter to the OSC. “The district is in agreement with the findings, and immediately started implementing corrective actions as a result of this audit.”

Fox said the school has changed accounting software which better allows them to be more consistent and track trends better.

They will also use the extra funding to help offset costs of projects such as the emergency abatement project and the district’s share of a BOCES capital project. The district will also provide more oversight when it comes to ECA accounts.

“We will continue to improve our operations by implementing the recommendations found in this audit and through continual self review,” Fox concluded.