State awards $1m for Green Street demos

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh was recently awarded $1 million in state grants to help fund the demolition of seven aging structures along the shore of the Saranac River.

Mayor Colin Read hopes the project will open up the land for future development and act as an extension of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), bolstering river- and lakefront accessibility.

“There may have been a time when it made sense to build warehouses and industrial buildings on our lakes and rivers. Now, we recognize that waterways are to be enjoyed for the quality of life they bring,” Read told The Sun in an email.

The funds come as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative.

Projects funded through this grant program require a local match of at least 10 percent of the award, which would amount to around $100,000 for the city.

The DRI may act as the local match for this grant, Read said.

The city’s Green Street property sits behind a string of Bridge Street storefronts, beyond a set of railroad tracks, and shoulders a walking trail on the banks of the Saranac River. The property is also dotted with Municipal Lighting Department (MLD) equipment.

EYE ON RELOCATION

Talks between the MLD and city officials on the potential relocation of the MLD office on Miller Street, along with the demolition of these buildings on Green Street, have been ongoing.

Read last November said that relocating the agency and possibly selling their office building could essentially put the property back on the tax roll and fund relocation costs.

He reiterated that point last week.

“With this grant, and with the sale of the MLD building on Miller Street, we hope to use the funds to return these properties to a better use that can enhance the quality of life downtown,” he said. “That is what the Downtown Revitalization (Initiative) is designed to do.”

The city’s Finance Department office, which shared the Miller Street building with MLD, has already moved.

The Finance office relocated to City Hall last month and opened a new drop-box at the edge of Trinity Park.