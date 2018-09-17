State bans parking along stretch of Route 73

× DEC Region 5 Regional Director Robert Stegemann discusses strategies to combat overuse in the High Peaks with Adirondack Council Executive Director Willie Janeway at the Lake Placid Golf Club in July as Adirondack Mountain Club Executive Director Neil Woodworth looks on. Photo by Pete DeMola

KEENE | Parking on Route 73 near the Roaring Brook Falls Trailhead will be permanently banned starting Friday, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has announced, and “No Parking” signs will be installed by the end of the week.

Dozens of vehicles typically park in the now-restricted areas each weekend, including the shoulder of the northbound lane from the entrance to the Roaring Brook Trailhead Parking area north to the Putnam Brook Bridge.

Parking will also be prohibited on the shoulder of the southbound lane between the guardrails south of the bridge.

Due to the shoulder’s narrowness, hikers open their vehicle doors into the traffic lanes and must walk in the highway in order to reach the trailhead. Sight distance is also limited.

“Closing these sections to parking will protect the safety of hikers and drivers,” said DEC in a statement on Monday.

The ban comes as part of a sweeping series of changes designed to reduce overuse and address public safety issues in the High Peaks, which is experiencing record-levels of visitation.

DEC introduced kiosks steering guests to lesser-trafficked areas of the Adirondack Park in July and striped parking spaces along the Route 73 strip.

And as part of newly-approved Unit Management Plans, DEC will relocate the trailhead up Cascade Mountain and construct a new trail up Mt. Van Hoevenberg.

Work is scheduled to be completed by Columbus Day Weekend.

DEC is also working with partners to develop a plan to pilot a shuttle bus at the Mt. Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex and will conduct a study to assess traffic patterns and usage of major travel corridors.

SOLUTIONS WEIGHED

Stakeholders from DEC, local government and environmental groups participated in a work session at the annual Common Ground Alliance meeting in Lake Placid in July to tackle the next steps in addressing overuse.

Attendees largely agreed that hiker education efforts should continue to be prioritized, including ramping up outreach on social media platforms in order to promote more sustainable practices.

Adirondack Mountain Club Executive Director Neil Woodworth noted visitors are sharing summit climbs on sites like Instagram and challenging their friends to do them.

“We need to redirect that energy and all of that interest,” Woodworth said.

This includes discouraging behavior like climbing Mt. Marcy each month for a year, he said.

Tyler Socash, an outdoor skills coordinator with Adirondack Mountain Club, often takes to social media to educate young people on sustainable measures and “leave no trace” principles.

“I feel compelled to help out personally whenever I see someone disobeying DEC rules or regulation,” Socash told The Sun.

People are generally receptive, he said, citing the time when a hiker posted a photo of their party camping at the summit of Big Slide Mountain, which is prohibited under DEC regulations.

“They were so receptive to it,” Socash said. “They were apologetic and took down their post.”

DEC said they’re continuing to engage people on social media.

“We speak to audiences in a way that doesn’t deter from recreational activities, but helps understand this could happen,” said Erin Hanczyk, a DEC public outreach coordinator, at the work session.

BOOSTING ENFORCEMENT

Stakeholders at the session also grappled with the impacts of introducing parking bans.

Woodworth proposed the idea of asking the state Department of Transportation to weigh a statute that would increase fines and add points to drivers licenses for violating parking prohibitions.

Perhaps portions of the surcharge could be steered back to localities, he suggested.

“I think that would be a sufficient deterrent,” he said.

Attendees agreed data is a key part of crafting policy. But they remain undecided on how to best use the information to fulfill their goals.

Furthermore, better data collection is needed before weighing concepts like permit systems that have been floated by some organizations, including Adirondack Wild.

(Log books at trailheads are traditionally used for search and rescue operations.)

“Before we discuss controls like permit systems, we need to have the data,” said Woodworth. “We can’t rely on people simply signing register books. A lot of thought needs to be put into a registration system that’s going to gather who, where and so on so the department has the data.”

Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board Chairman Jerry Delaney said the group is wary of driving away tourist dollars that constitute the bedrock of local economies.

“We want a system where these people are steered from overuse areas to other areas,” Delaney told The Sun after the event.

Delaney envisions a “soft” permit system in which guests can register online for a certain destination — like Mt. Marcy, for instance — and DEC comes up with a designated number of environmentally suitable trails for that day.

Once the slots are full, DEC can then suggest alternative plans to direct guests to less-trafficked areas — say, Lyon Mountain in Dannemora — so that guests don’t get turned around by a steward after a long journey.

Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said whichever strategy is hatched to address problem areas, from easing parking congestion to public safety issues, must be all-encompassing and not hashed out on a piecemeal basis.

“You can move a problem around really easily — make a rule here, enforce something there — but you just move the problem,” Wilson said in July, “which is why comprehensive planning is needed.”

HIKERS SUPPORT TRAIL CLOSURES

The ongoing discussions come on the heels of a new survey released by the Adirondack Council earlier this month revealing hikers who climb Cascade Mountain said they would be willing to support “limits on trailhead parking, temporarily close eroding trails, and require mandatory education to prevent damage to the High Peaks Wilderness and other sensitive areas of the Adirondack Park.”

The study was developed in conjunction with DEC and conducted at the Cascade Mountain trailhead during Columbus Day Weekend last year.

“Those conducting the survey found that a significant number of hikers, once educated about the availability of a shorter hike (Mt. Van Hoevenberg) with a great view, chose the non-Wilderness hike that didn’t involve trying to climb one of the Adirondack Peaks that rise to over 4,000 feet in elevation,” said the Adirondack Council in a statement.

And out of the 202 hikers interviewed, a majority said they were willing to pay a fee to hike if the money was spent on protection and better management of the Forest Preserve.

The Adirondack Council survey also asked hikers whether they would be willing to “pay $10 per person for parking and a shuttle” to and from the old Cascade Mountain trailhead, which is two miles closer than the current parking area.

“Thirty-four percent said yes, while 37 percent said no and 29 percent were undecided,” according to the report.

FOR MORE INFO

The DEC webpage “Hikes Outside the Adirondack High Peaks” lists a dozen nearby hikes that provide a hiking experience similar to a High Peaks trek, including great scenic views, but with fewer people. The web page includes links to trail maps for each of the hikes, in English and French.

Find it at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/9163.html.