State budget begins final countdown

Are we there yet? The one-house state Assembly and Senate budget bills have been completed and it's now down to the final budget negotiations before the April 1 deadline. Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlines his executive spending plan in Albany on Jan. 17, 2017.

PLATTSBURGH — Tick tock.

The one-house state Assembly and Senate budget bills have been completed and it’s now down to the final budget negotiations.

A major hurdle is how to pay for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal for free tuition at state schools for families making under $125,000 annually.

The Democratic-controlled Assembly wants to do so by extending the so-called millionaire’s tax, which is scheduled to be reduced from 8.97 to 6.85 percent at the end of the year.

Their proposal also includes boosting maximum Tuition Assistance Program awards from $335 to $5,500 per year before increasing to $6,500 over four years.

Republicans are against the free tuition proposal in favor of increasing and tweaking income eligibility for all schools in the state, including private institutions, and creating a task force on college affordability.

The GOP-led Senate’s budget proposal will also tweak TAP awards, but on a more muted scale: Under their plan, minimum awards would increase from $500 to $3,000; the maximum to $5,500.

Income thresholds would also see incremental increases before capping at $125,000 in 2019-20.

Another key item on the governor’s agenda is raising the age of criminal responsibility in the state to 18 from 16.

Cuomo rolled out the $152.3 million spending plan in January.

LOCAL PROJECTS

North Country state lawmakers praised the funding increases for clean water infrastructure projects: both one-house bills accept the governor’s $2 billion program spread out over five years (the Senate version tacks on a $5 billion water infrastructure bond act that would go before the voters in 2018).

On highway infrastructure: The governor proposed $438 million for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Program (CHIPS) for a total of $513 million.

The Assembly adds an additional $50 million for a total of $488 million. Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) wants to see it bumped to $588 million, including $50 million for bridge programs; the Senate’s plan calls for an additional $75 million.

Lawmakers highlighted additional funding for home health care workers.

Both one-house budget bills include an initial $45 million for a six-year plan to create a living wage for home care workers.

Recent increases in the state’s minimum wage paired with an improving economy have left the workforce lagging behind other private sector jobs.

“Securing the proper funds to help their employers offset a minimum wage hike was among my top priorities,” said Stec.

Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) agreed: “Direct care services are in crisis mode in the North Country,” he said. “We need to make sure that we are providing adequate pay and able to stabilize the retention of direct support professionals.”

EDUCATION FUNDING

Both budgets call for more education funding than the $1 billion included in the governor’s proposal.

The Assembly’s proposal provides a 7.4 percent bump, or $1.8 billion, over last year for a total of $26.3 billion.

The Senate’s proposal calls for a $1.2 billion increase.

Foundation aid will also be another showdown.

Cuomo has proposed recalculating the funding formula, the largest source of income for public schools.

If tweaked, the 2017-18 academic year would be a base and any future increases would be calculated from that starting point.

Critics, including education activists, say potential changes in might jeopardize a steady steam of funding in the future, and gradually widen the gap between wealthy and poor districts.

The governor has proposed a $428 million increase. A total of $4.3 billion is on the table this year, according to the state Department of Education.

‘TAX AND FEE’ INCREASE

Stec and Jones joined state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) in hailing proposed legislation that would revert control of the STAR program back to local control following confusion and delayed checks to taxpayers.

Jones, a Democrat, said he supported the Assembly’s plan to reduce the income tax rate for small businesses earning $290,000 or less from 6.5 percent to 4 percent for corporate filers.

The measure also allows personal income tax filers to deduct 15 percent of their adjusted gross income before the personal income tax rate is applied, up from the current 5 percent deduction.

Little said the Senate’s plan also contains tax relief for North Country families and businesses, and rejects a number of “tax-and-fee increases” proposed by the governor, including new Department of Motor Vehicles fees, a surcharge on pre-paid cell phones and a proposal calling for online marketplaces to collect sales tax on behalf of their vendors, a loophole that governor says is costing state and local authorities $275 million in uncollected tax every year.

NIXED

Not included in the Assembly bill is the legalization of ride-sharing upstate, a measure broadly supported by lawmakers and the North Country’s business and tourism communities.

Cuomo said he wanted companies like Uber and Lyft to be able to provide the service here.

Stec has said the service is a way to boost the economy while curbing drunken driving.

“I was disappointed to see that ride-sharing for upstate was left out,” Stec said. “This is very disheartening. It is frustrating that upstate cannot have the same amenities as New York City. This is a great service that will only benefit our communities.”

Also not included in either bill was Cuomo’s proposal that would have required local governments to hold referendums on consolidation plans.

The measure, which would have tied state aid to consolidation agreements, received lukewarm reception in the region.

“During my recent district tour, North Country residents voiced their concerns with many of the governor’s proposals and local officials made it clear that a shared services mandate was unacceptable,” Jones said.

“As a former mayor and chairman of the county legislature, I know the governor’s shared services initiative is not the solution.”

RAISE THE AGE

Local officials have also expressed concern over costs associated with the raise the age proposal.

Most county probation directors are in favor of the proposal to steer children out of the adult criminal justice system, Essex County Probation Director Juliann Beatty told local lawmakers last week.

But the measure, which would impact a number of county offices, must come with increased funding for expanded juvenile justice systems, she said.

Newly sentenced 16 and 17-year-olds who would have gone to prison would be directed to Office of Children and Family Services facilities.

Probation departments statewide are circulating petitions asking state to fully fund the measure.

“I think it’s possibly a good idea if we pass the resolution,” said Essex County Manager Dan Palmer.

The state covered 46 percent of local criminal justice costs in 1990, he said, but that number was reduced to 9 percent by 2016.

“It’d just be another financial obligation to the county,” Palmer said.

COMPTROLLER CONCERNS

The potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act, among the ongoing federal budget debate, has threatened to punch a $3.7 billion hole in the state’s spending plan through the loss of Medicaid dollars and other federal funding.

The state budget in response would expand the role of the executive office and authorize the state budget director to reduce available funds during the fiscal year if federal revenues are lower than projected — including after the legislature signs off on the plan.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli warned against the expansion of authority in a report last month.

“The expansive powers contained in this new language would bypass and erode the long-standing system of checks and balances embedded in the structure of separate and independent branches of government, including the legislature’s role regarding the allocation of state resources,” the report said.

The state budget deadline is April 1.