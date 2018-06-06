State commits $343K to Lake George for sewer upgrades

LAKE GEORGE | Aiming to keep the waters of Lake George clean, the state has granted the Town of Lake George $343,000 to upgrade Caldwell Sewer District infrastructure along the east shore of Lake George.

The grant is to pay toward expenses of repairing and replacing aging sewer lines, manholes and other sanitary sewer installations, particularly in the vicinity of East Brook near Million Dollar Beach.

The beach was closed down intermittently during the past two summers due to high E. coli levels after water tests at the state-owned venue indicated that bacterial contamination exceeded state-mandated limits.

The following extensive investigations conducted by various state and county agencies, local environmental group staffers and town employees revealed that East Brook — which flows into Lake George — was a major source of the bacterial contamination.

Much of the problem was resolved when workmen found and replaced a section of hardened-clay sewer pipe with holes on either side which had been emitting raw sewage into groundwater near East Brook.

The section of pipe, about 10 inches in diameter, had a natural gas pipe running perpendicular through it — apparently pierced by the gas line inadvertently by National Grid workers several years ago while they were installing it under the road with a horizontal pile driver.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said last month that the $343,000 would be spent on replacing some other lengths of aging sewer line, including several locations where lengths of pipe are misaligned and are leaking.

The money will also go toward replacing or relining two manholes.

The two pump stations in that vicinity both need to be rebuilt, but the $343,000 grant is insufficient to cover the expenses of this latter project, he said, noting the town’s intention to apply for an additional grant.

“We’ll be taking care of the most urgent upgrades first,” he said, adding that if there’s money left over, the sewer line on Front Street will also be repaired.

Lake George Town Planning Director Dan Barusch and engineers at Chazen Co. worked together on the successful grant application.

Dickinson said that the town, through last year’s collaborative investigation and partial remedy of the contamination problem, has developed a close working relationship with state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officials and the governor’s office.