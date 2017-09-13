State conference in Moriah slated this weekend

MORIAH | It’s almost time for the state Fraternal Order of Eagles Fall Conference in Moriah.

The happening is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15-17 at the local chapter’s building in Moriah Center and at other locations.

All events during the conference are open to the public.

Kicking off the three-day event will be a spaghetti and fish fillet dinner at the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge on Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Cost is $8 a person. Chuck Moore will perform live music.

On Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8-9:30 a.m. the Eagles will offer a breakfast at the Moriah aerie for a donation. Eggs, sausage, toast and beverages will be provided.

The conference banquet is Saturday at the Mineville VFW Post. Social hour is 5-6 p.m., dinner is from 6-7:15 p.m. The meal will consist of prime rib, baked potato, tossed salad and beverages for $20 a person.

“I think it’s wonderful that the Eagles are holding their state conference in Moriah and that they’ve opened events to the public,” said Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague. “I hope people will show their support by coming out.”

The Eagles have about 7,000 members statewide, including 160 at the Moriah chapter.

Moriah Eagles Aerie #4410 at 2787 Center Road in Moriah Center is hosting the state conference. More information is available by calling 518-546-1000.