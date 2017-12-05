State continuing to weigh proposals for Frontier Town project

× Expand File photo The state is continuing to review RFPs from private enterprises seeking to develop the former Frontier Town site in North Hudson, New York.

NORTH HUDSON | It’s been nearly a year since the state revealed ambitious plans to transform the former Frontier Town theme park in North Hudson to a regional tourism hub, setting off fevered speculation over a long-dormant eyesore.

The state has allocated $13 million in this year’s budget for the project.

Initial plans call for state Department of Environmental Conservation-run equestrian facilitates, day-use areas and campgrounds augmented by private investment.

RFPs from the private sector were due Sept. 15, and the state is continuing to weigh the proposals.

“Empire State Development continues to review and assess the proposals received in response to the Frontier Town Request for Proposals,” said ESD Deputy Press Secretary Adam Ostrowski in an email on Friday. “Since this is still an open procurement, we cannot release information regarding the number of proposals received, as it would impede our ability to negotiate in the best interest of New York state.”

Abandoned since 1998, state and local officials are banking on the prospects of the 300-acre site to revitalize the local economy and steer visitors into less-trafficked areas of the Adirondack Park, a measure that would also aid in alleviating High Peaks congestion.

Essex County lawmakers are tight-lipped about the negotiations, citing non-disclosure agreements signed with the state.

“The RFPs are still being reviewed by the review committee, and I’m not sure when those results will be out,” said North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston declined to comment, citing the non-disclosure agreement.

According to the RFP, applicants must “strive to address” a number of development objectives, including serving as a launch point for the Adirondack Park and creating “family-oriented and multi-generational activities.”

Successful projects must also “enhance and complement” the state’s proposed development to provide recreational access.

All proposals should address plans for “activation or development” of water and sewer systems at the site.

Site visits over the summer have drawn representatives from Cushman & Wakefield | Pyramid Brokerage Company of Albany, Inc., ADK Community Works, Aleeze Enterprises Inc., Adirondack Forty-Sixers, Park Strategies and Hyman Hemispheric, LLC, according to public documents.