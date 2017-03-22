State defends cost of Medicaid taxi program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user JL08 via Creative Commons licensing. Some rights reserved Essex County is weighing a local law to regulate taxicabs. The use of private cabs to transport Medicaid patients to medical appointments has increased dramatically in Essex County over the past half-decade due to state reforms.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The state Department of Health is defending the costs of their Medicaid taxi program.

Local costs are skyrocketing since the state took over Medicaid transportation from Essex County in July 2012.

Total costs have leapt 800 percent in five years.

Costs were just $393,059 in 2012.

But the share footed by county taxpayers increased to $3,207,329 in 2016 — up 28.4 percent over 2015.

The increase has not been lost on county lawmakers.

“It’s gone up 800 percent in five years,” said Roby Politi (I-North Elba). “It’s a disgrace.”

ON TRACK TO SAVE

Medical Answering Services contracts with the state to manage transportation services in 55 upstate counties.

The Syracuse-based company pairs Medicaid recipients with locally-based cab drivers to take them to medical appointments.

Any transportation company can apply to become a provider.

But while the county share is rising, the state Department of Health says the shift to private vendors is actually leading to statewide cost savings.

“The transportation management initiative is on track to achieve the Medicaid Redesign Team’s $30 million transportation state share savings when fully implemented,” a DOH spokesman told the Sun.

The savings trend, said the official, generally results from a decrease in the number of higher-cost trips in favor of lower-cost modes, including livery vehicles, public transportation and other “targeted efficiency efforts such as group rides.”

NO CHANGE IN COUNTY COST

The increase in cost can be attributed to the corresponding rise in trip numbers, said the official.

The number of Medicaid transports in Essex County increased about 18 percent during that time period. But despite the increase, the overall cost per trip has been reduced from $112.45 in 2011 to $97.86 in 2016.

“Over the last five years, MAS was able to reduce Medicaid transportation costs by more than 11 percent per trip while significantly increasing the number of individuals served in Essex County,” the official said.

Essex County’s share of Medicaid costs tops out at $6.9 million annually, which means their budget will not be affected no matter how high the costs escalate.

REDUCED LOCAL RESPONSIBILITY

While the state health department says they are attempting to group passengers and utilize public transport, that was the basis of Essex County’s model before Albany took over.

The county provided rides mainly via their fleet of buses.

Now, state officials admit it is sometimes cheaper to use cabs: “In some upstate regions,” said the state official, “more trips have been assigned to taxi from higher cost public transit Dial-A-ride systems.”

Another benefit of the takeover, said state officials, is that it removed administrative burdens and upfront costs from the Essex County Department of Social Services.

That agency is now no longer responsible for payments to family members who provide transportation, enrollees who drive themselves, or for other transportation costs, including lodging or bus passes not billable through Medicaid.

Those costs are now picked up by the private providers, who bill the state’s Medicaid program and are paid according the county fee for that mode of transport.

Essex County previously reviewed all trips for verification and mailed providers a check.

Providers now file invoices through eMedNY, a computer system processes Medicaid claims and generates payments.

That process includes safeguards, including automated edits and oversight from the Office of the State Comptroller, designed to determine whether the claims are eligible for reimbursement and the amounts claimed for reimbursement are appropriate.

Essex County Transportation Director Nancy Dougal argues that the program, which is coming under increased local scrutiny over allegations of fraud and driver misbehavior, had better oversight under local control.

Furthermore, Dougal said, control was easier because there was only a handful of providers a half-decade ago (as opposed to 32 licensed operators at present).

“They weren’t getting paid for something they didn’t do,” Dougal said.

NO CHANGE FOR COUNTY TAKEOVER

While the state says their assumption of transportation has relieved localities for the responsibility of administering a major program, county officials say they can provide the service better — and cheaper.

But their hands are tied, and it’s unlikely the state will grant them the autonomy to again offer the service.

“We do not have the wherewithal to take that program back,” Essex County Manager Dan Palmer told lawmakers. “It’s a statewide takeover of transportation by the state.”

Palmer said the county floated the idea to state officials at a meeting last year, but was shot down.

“The response was a whole lot of silence at the other end,” he said.

The county cannot even control which cab companies operate within their jurisdiction.

“The individual has a right to request certain transportation,” said Dougal. “Most of the time, they’re allowed to pick who they choose to ride with.”

While the local transportation department continues to provide medical rides for willing passengers, the county’s primary role has now shifted to reporting fraud and protecting passengers.

Once a proposed local law is passed, law enforcement and other county offices must ensure all operators are compliant with licensing policies and other public safety procedures.

STEPPING ON THE GAS

The local law, introduced earlier this month, will make it easier for the county to winnow out bad actors through law enforcement.

The new regulations — including drug testing, mandatory trip logs and vehicle inspections — will ensure complaints have a better chance of reaching the state’s Office of the Medicaid Inspector General for possible investigations.

“The local law is designed to protect the safety of the consumer, to regulate the use, safeguard against fraud, insure that vehicles are in proper working order, and to ensure that drivers are properly licensed and qualified to drive,” said Essex County Attorney Dan Manning.

Dougal said the proposed legislation, which is supported by the OMIG and the state DOH, is a good start.

“I really want to see it happening because I hear stories all the time, and it’s hard,” she said. “I just want them to have a safe ride. And I’m not sure that they’re safe at all times with the cabs.”

A public hearing is scheduled for March 27 in the old county courthouse before lawmakers consider the legislation for a vote early next month.

The proposed law joins other efforts to address the complaints, including efforts by Adirondack Community Action Programs to develop their own fleet of volunteer drivers.

“We’re up and running,” said ACAP CEO Alan Jones. “We’re approved by the state and fully operational.”

Under their services, volunteers use their own vehicles to transport patients.

The agency had said last year they hoped patients would start migrating to the service.

But, Jones said, it’s tough to compete with the influx of medical providers.

“We’ve had a real hard time getting volunteers,” Jones said.