State denies counties sales tax extenders

Essex County is hopeful the state legislature passes the extension of the current four percent sales tax, a bill that has $7 million resting on it for the county revenues.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Inactivity at the state level to re-approve home rule sales tax increases could mean a 30 percent increase in the taxes you pay starting as early as next year.

Last week, state lawmakers left Albany without fully passing the extenders, allowing counties to increase their sales tax rate from the state three percent baseline.

In Essex County, where they have raised the sales tax rate to four percent several years ago, it equals $7 million in revenue according to county manager Daniel Palmer.

“That would be a 30 percent increase to the tax levy if we lose that money,” said Palmer, stating that one percent of the current tax levy equals just over $230,000.

“There’s a lot of political games going on in Albany and it has nothing to do with us,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston. “I do not know why they want to use all of these other counties as a scapegoat for New York City.”

New York City is at the heart of the sales tax dispute as the state Assembly passed a sales tax and other home rule renewal legislation in a single omnibus bill, which included a multi-year renewal of mayoral control over the New York City school system.

Meanwhile, the Senate passed each home rule request on a county-by-county basis, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seeking a bill that provides permanent local authority over current local sales tax rates, meaning counties would no longer need state legislative approval to maintain their current local sales tax rate above three percent.

According to the New York State Association of Counties, Cuomo and the senate do not support a multi-year extension of mayoral control without a lot of other strings.

“We acknowledge the nature of today’s political environment that is focused on leveraging powerful interests against each other, but the consequences of this inaction reveal the State’s lack of understanding of how other levels of government operate in New York, and is an affront to the State Constitutional Home Rule authority intended to protect the unique needs of our communities,” said NYSAC president William E. Cherry in a statement.

Essex County Vice Chairman Shawn Gillilland only had one word: “Frustrating.”

In order for counties to regain their home rule increases, the lawmakers would have to be called back for a special session and move a bill forward prior to Nov. 30, the last day the current extensions would expire.

Cuomo on Tuesday called for the legislature to convene what he referred to as an “extraordinary” legislative session on Wednesday.

“The governor has discussed the extraordinary session with the legislative leaders,” Melissa DeRosa, secretary of the governor, said in a statement.

Palmer said: “I think this is way too much money to leave counties looking at losing. If it were to go through, there wouldn’t be a county looking at shared services or tax freezes or anything but how to scramble to replace millions in sales tax revenue.”