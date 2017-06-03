State Eagles conference slated

MORIAH – The Eagles are coming to Moriah.

These are not the large birds of prey seen flying over Port Henry, but instead the fraternal organization that has a chapter in Moriah.

An Eagles state convention is being held in town this fall, Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague said.

“The town’s been awarded the New York State Eagle’s conference,” she said at a recent Moriah Town Council meeting. “That’s a big deal. They’ll be 170 people in town.”

The event is Sept. 16 and 17 at the Adirondack Eagles Aerie No. 4410 at 2787 Center Road in Moriah.

Eagles members will stay at local lodging and eat in local restaurants, Sprague said, which will be an economic boost to the community.

The Eagles have about 7,000 members statewide, including 160 at the Moriah chapter.

Sprague told the board that people smoking in the town parks had become a problem, with discarded smoking materials littering those places.

The Town Council unanimously passed a resolution to ban smoking in all public parks in town, with Councilor Luci Carpenter absent and excused.

“I believe we can do it by resolution,” Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said. “We’ve done it at the (town) beach and other places.”

The ban will include Raymond Wright Park in Mineville, Powerhouse Park at the waterfront, and the pocket park in downtown Port Henry.

“People spend a lot of time there (at the parks),” Councilor Thomas Anderson said. “The filth is building up.”

Sprague asked that no smoking signs be erected at the parks.

The town will hold Brush Day on two Saturdays, June 3 and 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Moriah Town Transfer Station on Joyce Road.

Only brush three inches in diameter and smaller will be accepted from town residents.