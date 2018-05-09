State fails to finish appeal in rec path case

APA update to “Travel Corridor” land-use law would restart UMP on 119-mile Remsen-Lake Placid railroad line

× Expand Photo provided/I LOVE NY Adirondack Scenic Railroad engine in its station at Old Forge. RAY BROOK | An Adirondack Park Agency (APA) action this summer looks to replace formal state appeal of a Supreme Court decision that halted recreation trail construction. State agencies led by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Department of Transportation (DOT), via the state Attorney General’s office, missed April’s extended deadline to perfect their appeal. They are continuing to focus efforts to develop a 34-mile, multi-use trail at the northern end of the Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor by adding new language to redefine “Travel Corridor” rather than invest additional resources in a protracted appeal process. The APA put several options out for public hearing, seeking to clarify the state land definition not revisited since the 1970s. The comment period for public input ended May 7. Travel Corridor guides land-use that encompasses Adirondack Park roadways and the state-owned Remsen-Lake Placid railroad right-of-way. The railroad line is currently leased to the operators at the Adirondack Scenic Railroad. But tracks in use on 34 northern miles of the 119-mile Travel Corridor railroad were tagged for removal to make way for an $8 million Adirondack bike and hiking path. The proposal was part of Unit Management Plan (UMP) revisions approved by the APA in 2016. Adirondack Scenic Railroad operators challenged the permit, and Supreme Court Judge Robert G. Main Jr. ruled last September that the DEC and DOT management overstepped several boundaries in state land-use regulation proposed for the rec trail. “The rationalization by (state) respondents that a multi-recreational use trail is qualified for continuation as a travel corridor is not based in reason,” Main said. “It defies common sense. The court rejects this contention as irrational and, hence, arbitrary and capricious.” The judge ordered the recreation trail project “annulled and vacated its entirety, and in each and every part.” ZERO SUM Scenic train excursions and rail-bike pedal operations from Lake Placid to Saranac Lake and Lake Clear were shut down as state planners looked to begin removing tracks in late 2016. The line has been idle since, except for some use by snowmobiles and for cross-country skiing when winter snow is deep. Both are longstanding winter recreation uses on the line.

Sundry user groups have split in support of either Alternative 1, which takes no action, or the purported APA preferred solution in Alternative 6. Alternative 6 would “allow rail and rail trail use on the Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor and future state-owned railroad corridors with existing rails,” a prospect supported by some environmental groups and Adirondack RailTrail enthusiasts. Essentially, it adds a rail-trail component to allowed Travel Corridor land-use with provision to remove rails. “The proposed action (Alternative 6) will allow a greater diversity of uses to occur in the travel corridor,” the APA’s impact statement says. “By allowing for more diverse recreation use of travel corridors, this action could potentially expand the number of people attracted to the Adirondack Park and thus expand visitor spending.” LOSING INFRASTRUCTURE What the document doesn’t address, according to the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, is the loss of rail ridership and public transportation infrastructure into and out of the Adirondack Park. The Preservation Society runs Adirondack Scenic Railroad and has built steady ridership at its stations on the eastern end of the line. In a recent interview, board members Robert Hest and Allen Dunham said cutting off a railroad line 34 miles west of Lake Placid makes no sense, especially given the millions of taxpayer dollars New York is set to invest in Olympic venues over the next few years. In a wide-angle view, Hest said, there is no transportation master plan for the park. “Removing railroad infrastructure makes no sense,” he said. The railroad wants to expand rail access from the Utica Region to the central Adirondack Park. Dunham said railroad upgrades could provide a four-hour, non-stop train trip at 45 miles-per-hour from Utica to Saranac Lake. And it could incorporate shorter local trips to recreation areas and lakes in-between. Preserving railroad infrastructure could, they suggest, be part of a solution to take pressure off of busy roadways such as Route 73 — which serves both as parking lots for High Peaks hikers and paddlers and as thoroughfare in heavy traffic months. “What is now proposed (by the APA) continues the abdication of responsibility to maintain a taxpayer owned asset for its highest and best use for mass transportation,” Hest said in a written statement.

Hest and the Preservation Society say the APA’s Alternative 1 (take no action) is the right choice. They believe a better plan would build adjoining recreation trails as mapped by DEC and Trails with Rails Action Committee (TRAC) in recent years. Many of those trails are part of the Saranac Lake Wild Forest UMP, Hest said. The Sierra Club has also challenged removal of the rails, filing comments with the APA. “To revise the (SLMP) definition of Travel Corridor now solely to facilitate DEC’s removal of the rails forecloses future mass transit use of this Travel Corridor,” they said. HISTORIC IMPACT Preservation Society officers also contend that the APA’s effort to clarify “Travel Corridor” does not address all legal issues raised by Judge Main’s order last fall. Numerous private easements along the line extend all the way from Lake Placid’s historic train depot to Remsen. The state would have to perfect easements or otherwise obtain rights to use the properties, Hest and Dunham said. And the entire Remsen-Lake Placid railroad line is listed on state and federal historic registers. Main said impact to the historic resource was not properly reviewed by DOT or DEC or APA: “Pertinent historical considerations, mandated by statute, were overlooked and/or ignored, rendering the statute’s historical preservation statutory protections meaningless.” Main said the “lack of meaningfully addressing any mitigation or avoidance plan is fatal to the 2016 UMP and requires remand.” Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH) Executive Director Steve Englehart said removing the railway “would diminish an important National Register listed historic resource, would forever eliminate rail service to the two most important central Adirondack communities, has already shut down a successful excursion railroad between Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, and — perhaps most importantly — pulling up the tracks is not necessary to having a robust recreational trail system along the Tupper Lake to Lake Placid (or any) section of the corridor.” AARCH supports Alternative 1, which takes no action. If Alternative 6 is approved, according to the APA’s amendment, then DEC would prepare another UMP for the corridor. Choosing Alternative 6, Hest said, “will most assuredly lead to another Article 78.”