State, federal efforts to bolster hiring of addicts moves forward

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) support efforts to aid recovering addicts find employment.
PLATTSBURGH | As the opiate crisis continues to ripple across the North Country, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has cosponsored legislation that would make it easier for recovering addicts to rejoin the workforce.
The lawmaker has signed onto a bill that would direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish a five-year pilot program to provide $200 million in annual grant funding for initiatives that expand workforce participation amongst recovering addicts.
“We must be vigilant in the ongoing fight against the devastating opioid epidemic that is sweeping our country and our region,” said Stefanik in a statement.
A study released by the American Action Forum in March found that the opioid epidemic kept over 900,000 individuals out of the workforce in 2015, according to the lawmaker’s office.
The crisis shows no sign of weakening, and authorities are increasingly seizing caches of fentanyl, an opioid derivative that is between 50 and 100 times more powerful than heroin.
The bill would also provide an additional $25 million for the Community Development Block Grant program to administer a competitive grant funding program to transitional housing services for recovering addicts.
Essex County Health Director Linda Beers supports the initiatives.
“The impact to the workforce by this insidious disease will be felt across this nation particularly in rural America where the number of young people in comparison to baby boomers is a significant issue,” Beers told The Sun.
The proposal comes on the heels of a raft of initiatives co-sponsored by the lawmaker in January, including legislation that would boost funding to hire specialists at veterans treatment courts, end a ban on Medicaid reimbursement for drug treatment for incarcerated addicts, crack down on “doctor shopping” for pain medications and expand access to medication-assisted treatment for pregnant and postpartum women, among others.
Stefanik is working with colleagues to bring the bills to the floor for a vote in June.
“Expect some of those measures to be included as well as legislation currently working through committees,” said a spokesman.
Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York has also proposed legislation to combat drug abuse, including a bill that would give first responders access to devices designed to better screen for fentanyl and other narcotics.
STATE EFFORTS
Reducing stigma of addiction is a chief concern of the recovery community, and the effort dovetails with efforts at the state level.
The state Senate earlier this month unanimously approved legislation that would create a state tax credit for businesses that hire addicts in recovery.
The proposed tax credit would be available only if job candidates are enrolled in a state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services-approved rehab center.
The employee would need to be employed full-time for at least 180 days or 400 hours before the credit could be claimed. Employers could claim 35 percent of the first $6,000 in wages that the qualified employee is paid in their first year of employment.
The employer would be able to receive a federal work opportunity tax credit for a second year of wages paid, which would again be based on 35 percent of the first $6,000 in wages.
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said she hoped the legislation would open the door for those seeking to rebuild their lives.
“We know addiction is very powerful, especially opioid addiction,” Little said in a statement. “Having a job, a sense of purpose and fulfillment, strengthens the resolve of someone fighting their addiction.”
She continued: “The legislation also includes professional oversight that would be in the best interest of the recovering addict as well as the person or company hiring them.”
Companion legislation is being sponsored by state Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), who crafted the bill.
Little welcomed any movement at the federal level that would complement state efforts.
“Coordinated, or at least complementary, efforts by our state and federal governments to help recovering addicts find employment will be of tremendous help,” Little told The Sun. “Congresswoman Stefanik’s initiative would be very beneficial. Certainly any time we can pull in the same direction, especially in a fight this challenging, all the better.”