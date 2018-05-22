State, federal efforts to bolster hiring of addicts moves forward

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) support efforts to aid recovering addicts find employment.

PLATTSBURGH | As the opiate crisis continues to ripple across the North Country, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has cosponsored legislation that would make it easier for recovering addicts to rejoin the workforce.

The lawmaker has signed onto a bill that would direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish a five-year pilot program to provide $200 million in annual grant funding for initiatives that expand workforce participation amongst recovering addicts.

“We must be vigilant in the ongoing fight against the devastating opioid epidemic that is sweeping our country and our region,” said Stefanik in a statement.

A study released by the American Action Forum in March found that the opioid epidemic kept over 900,000 individuals out of the workforce in 2015, according to the lawmaker’s office.

The crisis shows no sign of weakening, and authorities are increasingly seizing caches of fentanyl, an opioid derivative that is between 50 and 100 times more powerful than heroin.

The bill would also provide an additional $25 million for the Community Development Block Grant program to administer a competitive grant funding program to transitional housing services for recovering addicts.

Essex County Health Director Linda Beers supports the initiatives.

“The impact to the workforce by this insidious disease will be felt across this nation particularly in rural America where the number of young people in comparison to baby boomers is a significant issue,” Beers told The Sun.

The proposal comes on the heels of a raft of initiatives co-sponsored by the lawmaker in January, including legislation that would boost funding to hire specialists at veterans treatment courts, end a ban on Medicaid reimbursement for drug treatment for incarcerated addicts, crack down on “doctor shopping” for pain medications and expand access to medication-assisted treatment for pregnant and postpartum women, among others.

Stefanik is working with colleagues to bring the bills to the floor for a vote in June.

“Expect some of those measures to be included as well as legislation currently working through committees,” said a spokesman.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York has also proposed legislation to combat drug abuse, including a bill that would give first responders access to devices designed to better screen for fentanyl and other narcotics.