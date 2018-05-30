State, federal efforts underway to combat tick-borne diseases

× Expand Photo provided Holly Ahern, associate professor of microbiology at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury, presented research to determine the effectiveness of blood tests for diagnosing Lyme disease to members of a state task force last month.

PLATTSBURGH | As Lyme disease continues to spread throughout northern New York, state and federal authorities have rolled out aggressive new efforts to combat the bacterial disease, which a state task force has referred to as a “ticking time bomb.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered the creation of a Lyme and tick-borne disease (TBD) control plan designed to control tick populations on public lands, increase access to available data and boost public awareness, including working with localities to educate hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.

Cuomo has called on a working group to participate in a Lyme disease summit this summer.

The governor, calling tick-borne illnesses a “major threat” to public health, has also directed numerous state agencies to target priority counties and public lands with the highest risk of tick exposure and Lyme disease, which is spread through the bite of deer ticks.

Cases are rising due a combination of factors, including milder winters.

The campaign dovetails with the state Senate’s passage of a flurry of bills last month to squash the uptick, which followed a meeting detailing advances in research.

The approved bills were developed based on testimony from a task force last August.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) cosponsored several of the measures, including those that would establish grants for increased medical research, order the state Department of Environmental Conservation to develop best practice guidelines for treating residential properties for pest management, and measures to better diagnose and track the disease, which has proven notoriously tricky owing to its chameleon-like nature with symptoms that can manifest itself differently in each patient.

This year’s state budget has appropriated $1 million for research and other measures to learn more about prevention and treatment of the disease, which is among the fastest-growing infectious disease nationwide.

Little said research executed at Paul Smith’s College and SUNY Adirondack proved to be critical in better understanding the emerging threat.

“We live in a beautiful region and I don’t want anyone to be afraid of enjoying the outdoors for fear of acquiring a tick-borne disease,” Little said in a statement. “I am hopeful the research and these legislative measures will make a meaningful difference in this important fight.”