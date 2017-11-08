State, federal lawmakers push to combat Lyme disease

× Expand Photo courtesy Flickr user s p e x under Creative Commons licensing The number of tick-borne diseases are increasing in the United States, with 90 percent of confirmed Lyme disease cases being reported from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. PLATTSBURGH | The northeast is the epicenter of what authorities are referring to as a Lyme disease epidemic. The tick-borne illness is characterized by agonizing pain, loss of memory and motor skills. While recovery is possible, patients have said the lack of effective treatment options has left them financially ruined. And the disease is only expected to spread. Over 90 percent of confirmed cases nationwide are being reported from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Now state and federal health agencies are scrambling to hatch an effective response. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is pushing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to make good on tracking performance indicators designed to monitor the disease. The lawmaker has co-signed a letter to Acting Health and Human Services Secretary Eric Hargan asking him to include those metrics in the 2019 Congressional Justification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “This letter is aimed to create specific, measurable objectives to track progress as we combat Lyme Disease,” Stefanik said in a statement. “The more we know about Lyme, the more we can do to treat patients and educate families to stop the spread of this debilitating disease.” Those indicators include driving down the total number of cases, reducing the average time between onset of symptoms and diagnosis and increasing the number of tests that can confirm the presence of infection. The metrics are important to help Congress better understand the impacts of tick-borne diseases and the effectiveness of agency programs for surveillance, prevention and control, said the letter, which was spearheaded by Rep. John Faso (R-Kinderhook). Lawmakers are also urging Hargan to consider a list of strategic objectives, including bolstering research and increasing cooperation between the CDC and state and local health departments. “This guidance will basically help us work with health care providers to provide supported care,” said Susan Allott, director of preventive services at the Essex County Health Department. The push joins legislation sponsored by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who stumped across upstate this summer to urge federal health authorities to pull the trigger on establishing the federal advisory committee created under the legislation.

The state Department of Health estimates that the North Country had 295 cases of Lyme disease in 2015. Cases are rising due a combination of factors, including longer, milder winters and the expansion of ticks beyond their historic geographic range. Numbers in Clinton County reached as high as 54 cases in 2014, but then dropped off in 2015 down to 29. Essex County has seen a comparable rise. “Current statistics basically tell us our year-to-date rate is higher than it’s been in previous years,” Allott said. Counties do not receive federal funding to combat tick-borne illnesses, and their role is primarily outreach and general awareness. But officials were pleased that state and federal authorities are paying attention. “This is the greatest thing I’ve seen, heard or encountered in the past year,” said Clinton County Health Director John Kanoza, referring to the Faso/Stefanik letter. SENATE REPORT The push by Stefanik and Gillibrand comes on the heels of a new report by a state Senate task force on tick-borne diseases. The report recommends the state create a specific protocol when it comes to notifying patients of their diagnoses. Numerous victims testified at the hearings chaired by state Sens. Sue Serino and Kemp Hannon in August. A constant theme running through all accounts, according to the report, was “frustration over the lengthy diagnosis process, disappointment in the efficacy of current testing procedures, misinformation and a lack of consensus in the medical community, as well as barriers to coverage from health insurance providers.” Lyme disease is notoriously difficult to diagnose, said Chris Fisk, president of the Lyme Action Network. “It’s an extremely complex medical condition, and it’s not well understood,” Fisk said. “This disease is quite unique in each individual and needs to be treated that way.” BILL OFFERED State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) has cosponsored legislation that would require the state to develop a specific protocol to guide providers in properly diagnosing and treating Lyme and tick-borne diseases and require them to provide patients with a notification form to better educate them about their test results. The bill, Little said, would “arm patients with information they need to more effectively advocate for themselves and receive swift, effective treatment.”

“It is commonly accepted that Lyme disease can be effectively treated with antibiotics if detected early,” said Little in a statement. “However, as was discussed by many hearing witnesses, the test used to detect Lyme disease is simply not reliable. “Too often patients are led to believe that they are in the clear after receiving a ‘negative’ serology test for Lyme disease, which ultimately delays critical treatment resulting in worsening — sometimes irreversible — symptoms.” More robust metrics are also necessary to get a clearer picture of the scope of the disease. New York reported 3,252 confirmed cases of Lyme disease to the CDC in 2015. But the federal agency estimates that the actual number of diagnosed cases is as many as 10 times higher. Patients testified at the hearings that “rampant inaccuracies” plague the test currently used to detect tick-borne diseases, with some suffering with symptoms for years before an accurate diagnosis and treatment. “There are undoubtedly many more cases, particularly of Lyme disease, that are treated by community physicians and are not reported, or do not meet the case definition,” testified New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker at the hearings. The lack of a proper diagnosis can limit the resources available for treatment. “The numbers are very very misleading and extremely inaccurate,” Fisk said. “We’re concerned the number of cases are so spectacularly underreported, is why disease doesn’t get attention it should.” But, Fisk said, the proposed state legislation looks promising. “We worked very hard to get that bill through,” she said. “We’re optimistic and appreciative.” Little said it’s important to note authorities must craft a more effective public health approach for additional tick-borne illnesses, including the Powassan virus, the emergence of which in New York has “brought the sense of urgency to a new level.” In Essex County, Allott noted an uptick in anaplasmosis from just two cases in 2016 to nine cases so far this year. The report also recommended boosting funding in the state budget, creating an action plan and taking a more aggressive approach to pursuing research funding. Kanoza said he was heartened the bill will promote testing in children who present with disease-related symptoms.